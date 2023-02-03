Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 2nd
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Akina Hortin – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny
Angelo Ellis – Indencent Liberties With Child
Anthony Collins – Misdemeanor Larceny
Antoine Rucker – Driving Whike Impaired – Speeding – Breaking And Or Entering
Antwine Weather – Domestic Violence – Protective Order Violation
Artez Webb – Possession Of Marijuana – Fugative : Extradtion In Other State
Avarceia Thompson – Resisiting Public Officer
Azariah Vasquez – Larceny Of Motor Vehivle – Felony Conspiracy – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Bresia Hill – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny
Carleus Bruce – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To See: Deliver – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Chris Hamilton – Break.Enter Terrorize: Injure – Probation Violation
Christian Hunter – Possesison Of Firearn By Felon
Christian Hunter – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Christopher Patton – Possession Of Marijuana – Resisting Public Officer
Christopher Thompson – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Christy Mccluney – Larceny – Communicating Threats – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substnaces
Daniel Larkin – Felony Larceny
Dante Heard – RObbery With Dangerous Weapon – Resisitng Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Dominique Falls – Trafficking Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Eli Brewer – Probation Violation
Francis Mahatha – Ethnic Intimidation – Resisiting Public Arrest – Possession Of Marijuana
icole Lee – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats – Abduction Of Child
Ivory Harrison – Larceny By Diactivating Component
Jasper Jamison – Felony Probation Violation
Jasper Jamison – Hit And Run Felony Probation Violation
Jerry Ortiz–Diaz – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny
Jijon Gonzalo – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
Jorge Delapaz–Veraz – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Jose Moreira – Carrying Concelaed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana
Juan Romero – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Juliane Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired
Kaiterrance Moore – Common Law Robbery
Katrinna Allison – Assault And Battery
Kaylen Rice – Assault Goventment Official : Employee – Communication Threats – Second Degree Trespass
Khavon Sulder – First Degree Trespass
Laporcha Mason – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking : Entering
Lenell Gales – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy – Habitual Felon
Malik Shropshire – Second Degree Trespass
Michael Bryant – Second Degree Trespass
Nehemiah Harris – Assault On A Female
Otis Forney – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Pierre Pierson – Second Degree Trespass
Ralph Mason – Driving While Imapired
Robert Cortez – Serious Injury By Vehicle
Robin Lucas – Larceny By Deactivating Component – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Shoplifting Concealment of Goods
Ron Reed – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Roy Mcneely –Possession Of Cocaine – Deliver Cocaine –
Sandra Rivera – Simple Assualt
Shandrea Alexandrer – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Shekinah Shelby – Driving While Not Impaired
Sierra Guzman – Disorderly Conduct
Theodore Clark – Misdmeanor Stalking – Harrising Phone Call –
Timothy Smith – Possesion Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell: Deliver
Walter Lee – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Traffiking Heroine
William Mcguire – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Meth
William Mcvay – Second Degree Trespass – Trespassing On Railroad
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd.
- All are presumed innocent until proven guilty