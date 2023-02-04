Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 3rd

1/50 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/50 Ali Imreish – Indencent Exposure

3/50 Billy Salvador – Second Degree Trepass

4/50 Bobby Ellis – Larceny By Employee

5/50 Brian Walden – Driving While impaired



6/50 Champagne Hercules – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired

7/50 Clayton Lunsford – Possession Of Scheuled II Controlled Substances

8/50 Cletus Cousins – Felony larceny – Conspiracy

9/50 Damain Talford – Simple Assault

10/50 Dameion Owens – Disharge Weapon Occupation Place – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With Deadly Weapon



11/50 Deandra Sherrill – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/50 Demario Jenkins – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy

13/50 Dominique Lecco – Breaking : Entering A Mtor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Goods

14/50 Geral Stout – Misdemeanor Larceny

15/50 Geral Stout – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/50 Guylaton Williams – Breaking : Entering – Larceny

17/50 Haithem Enany – Driving While Imapired

18/50 Ivain Johnson – Driving While License Revoked

19/50 Jalaal Hoskie – Carrying Concealed Weapon

20/50 Jamel Floyd – Second Degree Trespass



21/50 James Pratt – Murder

22/50 Jarvis Gainey – Possession Of Schedule Of II Controlled Substances

23/50 Jessica Grieco – Driving While Impaired

24/50 Jonch Perkins – Trafficking Cocaine

25/50 Kaley Lynah – Probatiob Violation



26/50 Kenneth Moore – Assault Government Official Employee

27/50 Kerry Roffey – Breaking And Or Entering

28/50 Kevin Carter – Resisitng Public Officer

29/50 Kevin Ford – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License – Obtain Property False Pretense

30/50 Kevin Plumey – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



31/50 Kevin Williams – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding

32/50 Kirk Fisher – Driving While Imapired

33/50 Kourney Ballard – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny

34/50 Lansisia Holley – Probation Violation – Identity Theft – Interference Electric Monitor

35/50 Matthew Bunnell – Felony Possesion Scheudle I Controlled Schedule



36/50 Micahel Hall – Communiation Threats

37/50 Nathaniel Brewwe – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Or Marijuana up to 1/2 Oz

38/50 Nolanthan Miles – Communication Threats

39/50 Ramone Robinson – Injury To Real Property

40/50 Richard Garvin – Domestic Violence Order VIolation



41/50 Rontrey Digsby – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

42/50 Sharif Bailey – Assault By Strangulation

43/50 Steven Vandergrift – Probation Violation

44/50 Steven Vannorden – Second Degre Trespass

45/50 Terrayl Glisson – Assault On A Female



46/50 Thornton Burch – Habitual Larceny

47/50 Titus Reeves – Resisitng Public Officer

48/50 Ty Meredith – Possession Stoeln Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana

49/50 Tyrone Smith – Assault On A Female

50/50 Ulysses Evans – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Drug Paraphernalia





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, February 3rd.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.