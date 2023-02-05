Gaston County Mugshots February 4th

1/34 Gaston County Mugshots

2/34 Ashley Van – Falure To Appear – Possession Of Meth

3/34 Benjamin Green – Injury To Real Property – Resisit Public Officer – Common Law Robbery – Assault Female – Break:Enter – Assault Pointing A gun

4/34 Boris Cunningham – Probation Violation

5/34 Brandon Alexander – Failure To Appear



6/34 Brandon Ross – Failure To Appear In Court

7/34 Brittany Gilliam – Failure To Appear

8/34 Cameron Kennedy – DWI – Reckless Driving – Speeding – Failure Maintain Lane Control

9/34 Charles Etherton – Assault On A Female

10/34 Chirstopher Deubner – Failure To Appear



11/34 Chrisropher Culpepper – Failure To Appear

12/34 Christopher Walker – Probation Vioaltion

13/34 Connie Quinn – Second Degree Trespass

14/34 Estiny Jordan – Litter < 15 Pounds

15/34 Geoffrey Ross – Injury To Real Property



16/34 Geral Mccutchen – Larceny – Habitualt Larceny

17/34 Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure

18/34 Johnn Warlick – Failure To Appear Court

19/34 Krista Hawkins – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer

20/34 Lauren Beaty – Driving While Impaired – Possession Open Container – Fail Maintain Lane Control



21/34 Lauren Lawrence – Driving While Imapaired – Speeding – Driving Left Of Center – Failure Maintain Lane Control

22/34 Macala Keliikuli – Failure To Appear – Resisit Public Officer

23/34 Nathan Manley – Common Law Robbery

24/34 Penny Self – Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing

25/34 Rachel Vinyard – Possesseion Meth – Schedule IV Possession Of Simple – Possesion Drug Paraphernalia



26/34 Reginal Coffery – Failure Appear

27/34 Robert Payne – Felony Hit: Run Serious Injury: Death

28/34 Sylvia Short – Failure To Appear In Court

29/34 Taylor Akers – Possession Schedule I – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

30/34 Thomas Sansone – Failure To Appear In Court



31/34 Timothy Gaddy – Probation Violation – Possession Cocaine – Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

32/34 Tyler Johnston – Possession Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

33/34 Tyrin Adams – Driving While Impaired – Hit: Run Leave Scene – Drivong While License Revoked – Drive Left Of Center

34/34 Xzavier Holmes – Assault By Stangulation – Interfere Emergency Communication





































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, February 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.