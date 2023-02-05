Gaston County Mugshots February 4th
Ashley Van – Falure To Appear – Possession Of Meth
Benjamin Green – Injury To Real Property – Resisit Public Officer – Common Law Robbery – Assault Female – Break:Enter – Assault Pointing A gun
Boris Cunningham – Probation Violation
Brandon Alexander – Failure To Appear
Brandon Ross – Failure To Appear In Court
Brittany Gilliam – Failure To Appear
Cameron Kennedy – DWI – Reckless Driving – Speeding – Failure Maintain Lane Control
Charles Etherton – Assault On A Female
Chirstopher Deubner – Failure To Appear
Chrisropher Culpepper – Failure To Appear
Christopher Walker – Probation Vioaltion
Connie Quinn – Second Degree Trespass
Estiny Jordan – Litter < 15 Pounds
Geoffrey Ross – Injury To Real Property
Geral Mccutchen – Larceny – Habitualt Larceny
Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure
Johnn Warlick – Failure To Appear Court
Krista Hawkins – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer
Lauren Beaty – Driving While Impaired – Possession Open Container – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Lauren Lawrence – Driving While Imapaired – Speeding – Driving Left Of Center – Failure Maintain Lane Control
Macala Keliikuli – Failure To Appear – Resisit Public Officer
Nathan Manley – Common Law Robbery
Penny Self – Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing
Rachel Vinyard – Possesseion Meth – Schedule IV Possession Of Simple – Possesion Drug Paraphernalia
Reginal Coffery – Failure Appear
Robert Payne – Felony Hit: Run Serious Injury: Death
Sylvia Short – Failure To Appear In Court
Taylor Akers – Possession Schedule I – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation
Thomas Sansone – Failure To Appear In Court
Timothy Gaddy – Probation Violation – Possession Cocaine – Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances
Tyler Johnston – Possession Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Tyrin Adams – Driving While Impaired – Hit: Run Leave Scene – Drivong While License Revoked – Drive Left Of Center
Xzavier Holmes – Assault By Stangulation – Interfere Emergency Communication
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, February 4th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.