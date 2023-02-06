Gaston County Mugshots February 5th
Hannah Wilson – DWI – Poss Oper Container:Con Alc PSG Area – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
Johnny Whitley – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Christopher Whaley – Assault, Female
Robin Torres – Trespass, 1st Degree – Litter, 15-500lbs – Assault, Simple – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Larceny, Change Price Tag
Douglas Stowe – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Joshua Spencer – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Sandra Sanders – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Edward Ruff – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Daisy Rudisill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Sch III, Possess, Simple
Jessica Rhea – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display
Avery Nelson – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Kenneth Morin – DWI – Resist Public Officer
Phillip McGee – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer
Keisha Martin-Hardy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Debra Lamarre – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jason Johnson – Assault, Female
Roger Ivy – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Corey Hess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Clint Herd – Assault, Simple – Probation Violation
Brittany Guzman – Larceny From A Merchant – Assault, Officer, Serious Injury
Shaamaree Gunnings – Marijuana Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Possess, Prison:Jail – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
Samuel Galeano – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard
Tara Eason – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
James Early – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Solicit Alms:Beg For Money
Pamela Dockery – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Charlie Costner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jared Castania – Assault, Female – Kidanpping, Second Degree
Adolphus Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Julie Barber – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Deborah Aiken – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.