Gaston County Mugshots February 5th

1/35 gaston-county-mugshots

2/35 Hannah Wilson – DWI – Poss Oper Container:Con Alc PSG Area – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

3/35 Johnny Whitley – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

4/35 Christopher Whaley – Assault, Female

5/35 Robin Torres – Trespass, 1st Degree – Litter, 15-500lbs – Assault, Simple – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/35 Larceny, Change Price Tag

7/35 Douglas Stowe – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/35 Joshua Spencer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

9/35 Sandra Sanders – Larceny, Misdemeanor

10/35 Mark Sanders – DWI



11/35 Erik Sanchez – DWI

12/35 Edward Ruff – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Larceny, Misdemeanor

13/35 Daisy Rudisill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Sch III, Possess, Simple

14/35 Jessica Rhea – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

15/35 Avery Nelson – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger



16/35 Kenneth Morin – DWI – Resist Public Officer

17/35 Phillip McGee – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer

18/35 Keisha Martin-Hardy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/35 Debra Lamarre – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/35 Jason Johnson – Assault, Female



21/35 Roger Ivy – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/35 Corey Hess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

23/35 Clint Herd – Assault, Simple – Probation Violation

24/35 Brittany Guzman – Larceny From A Merchant – Assault, Officer, Serious Injury

25/35 Shaamaree Gunnings – Marijuana Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Possess, Prison:Jail – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer



26/35 Samuel Galeano – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard

27/35 Tara Eason – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

28/35 James Early – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Solicit Alms:Beg For Money

29/35 Pamela Dockery – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

30/35 Charlie Costner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/35 Jared Castania – Assault, Female – Kidanpping, Second Degree

32/35 Adolphus Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/35 Julie Barber – Trespass, 2nd Degree

34/35 Dekota Barber – DWI

35/35 Deborah Aiken – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.