Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 5th

1/41 mecklenburg-county-mugshots

2/41 Natara Preston – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – DWI

3/41 Alloyus Horne – Driving While Impaired

4/41 Amir Green – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard

5/41 Andrew Pope – Driving While Impaired



6/41 Anthony Lyles – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female

7/41 Bernard Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Probation Violation – Out OF County

8/41 Brandonn Maxwell – PWISD Marijuana

9/41 Christopher Lambert – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

10/41 Dionte Myers – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Commuincating Threats



11/41 Dominique Ramie – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Marijuana – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

12/41 Dorian Cruz– Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

13/41 Elijah Baldwin – Possess Stolen Firearm – Larceny Of A Firearm – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Stolen Goods – Possession Of – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

14/41 Erick White-Simpson – Assault On A Female

15/41 Gene Vongsakoun – Driving While Impaired



16/41 J’Miel Dean – Assault On A Female

17/41 Jabaris Francis – Assault By Strangulation – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats

18/41 Jacqueline Marsh – Simple Assault

19/41 Jadarrell Houston – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – AWDW Intent To Kill – Possess Stolen Firearm – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

20/41 Jasmine Massey – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Possess 5+ Counterfeit Instrument



21/41 Jerbell Parker – Driving While Impaired

22/41 Joseph Martin – Governor’s Warrant

23/41 Lamont Jones – Driving While Impaired

24/41 Marqwan Haralson – Breaking Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Obtain Property False Pretense

25/41 Melissa Khan – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Probation Violation



26/41 Michael McDowell – Assault On A Female

27/41 Naeem Hammond – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

28/41 River Matsen – Felony Possess Sch I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Larceny

29/41 Robert Reid – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny

30/41 Samuel Carpenter – Worthless Check – More Than $2000 – Obtain Property False Pretense



31/41 Sarah Adams – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Contributing Del Of Juvenile

32/41 Sarah Dugan – DV Protective Order Violation

33/41 Shakira Johnson – Driving While Impaired

34/41 Shanita Rush – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Possess Marijuana Up to 1:2 Oz

35/41 Ta’Nihja Harris – Resisting Public Officer – Assault And Battery



36/41 Tamar Iskandar – Obtain Property False Pretense – Felony Conspiracy

37/41 Tanesha Martin – Driving While Impaired

38/41 Tavion Neal – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

39/41 Tesha Gilfillan – Misdemeanor Larceny

40/41 Travis Juedes – Driving While Impaired



41/41 Wendi Flores-Valle – Simple Assault



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.