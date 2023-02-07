Gaston County Mugshots February 6th

1/35 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/35 Andrew Pardillo – Failure To Appear, Felony

3/35 Ashley Fetter – Failure To Apear, Misdemeanor

4/35 Ashley Lopez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/35 Billy Meeks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess



6/35 Chanell Tribble – AWDWIKISI

7/35 Christian Denton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/35 Crystal Pate – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/35 Cynthia Stamey – Injury, Personal Property

10/35 Eric Roseboro – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Probation Violation



11/35 George Crosby – DWI – License, Driving While Revoked – Resist Public Officer – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear

12/35 George Stone – DWLR Impaired

13/35 Gracie Eaves – Habeas Corpus

14/35 Jadarius Boyd

15/35 Jarren Felder – Obtain Property False Pretense



16/35 Jennifer Baldwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/35 Jesse Johnson – Larcenyh, Motor Vehicle

18/35 John Lewis – Injury, Personal Property

19/35 John White – Probation Violation

20/35 Joshua Williams – Flee:Elude Arress, Motor Vehicle – Marijuana, Possess – Aggressive Driving – Speed, Exceed Posted – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Speed Competition – Drive Left Of Center – Seat Belt, Driver



21/35 Justin Lonon – DWI

22/35 Marco Andrews – Domestic Violence Probation Order

23/35 Marquinda Houston – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 1st

24/35 Michael Freeman – Possess Methamphetamine – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

25/35 Michael Miller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/35 Nadia Reynolds – Assault, Simple

27/35 Nickie Hayes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/35 Reginald Anderson – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment

29/35 Richie Meeler – Larceny – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/35 Roshun Oliver – Assault, Female – Battery Of Unborn Child – Break:Enter – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage



31/35 Shaka Holden – Habeas Corpus

32/35 Steven Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

33/35 Steven Smith – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Domestic Violence Protection Order

34/35 Terry Battles – Probation Violation

35/35 Timothy Johnson – Larceny, Misdemeanor







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, February 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.