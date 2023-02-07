Gaston County Mugshots February 6th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Andrew Pardillo – Failure To Appear, Felony
Ashley Fetter – Failure To Apear, Misdemeanor
Ashley Lopez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Billy Meeks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess
Chanell Tribble – AWDWIKISI
Christian Denton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Crystal Pate – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Cynthia Stamey – Injury, Personal Property
Eric Roseboro – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Probation Violation
George Crosby – DWI – License, Driving While Revoked – Resist Public Officer – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear
George Stone – DWLR Impaired
Gracie Eaves – Habeas Corpus
Jarren Felder – Obtain Property False Pretense
Jennifer Baldwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jesse Johnson – Larcenyh, Motor Vehicle
John Lewis – Injury, Personal Property
John White – Probation Violation
Joshua Williams – Flee:Elude Arress, Motor Vehicle – Marijuana, Possess – Aggressive Driving – Speed, Exceed Posted – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Speed Competition – Drive Left Of Center – Seat Belt, Driver
Marco Andrews – Domestic Violence Probation Order
Marquinda Houston – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 1st
Michael Freeman – Possess Methamphetamine – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Miller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nadia Reynolds – Assault, Simple
Nickie Hayes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Reginald Anderson – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment
Richie Meeler – Larceny – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Roshun Oliver – Assault, Female – Battery Of Unborn Child – Break:Enter – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Shaka Holden – Habeas Corpus
Steven Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Steven Smith – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Terry Battles – Probation Violation
Timothy Johnson – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, February 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.