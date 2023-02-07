Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 6th
-
1/54
mecklenburg-county-mugshots
-
2/54
Adrien Bouknight – Second Degree Trespass
-
3/54
Alexander Guzman – Drive After Consuming <21
-
4/54
Allen Sanders – Larceny After Break:Enter
-
5/54
Andry Ramirez – Driving While Impaired
-
-
6/54
Antonio Hammonds – City:Town Violation – Resisting Public Officer – Carry Concealed Weapon
-
7/54
Barrick Stevenson – Assault On A Female
-
8/54
Brooklyn Jett – Resisting Public Officer
-
9/54
Bryan Davis – Assault On A Female
-
10/54
Caitlin Wamsley – Driving While Impaired
-
-
11/54
Cassel Lemons – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
12/54
Christopher Ward – DV Protective Order Violation
-
13/54
Deborah Frimpong – Breaking Or Entering – Injury To Personal Property
-
14/54
Demetree Hardison – Communicating Threats
-
15/54
Douglas Oxendine – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
-
16/54
Dulce Dubose – Trespass – First Degree
-
17/54
Edwin Romero – Trespass – First Degree
-
18/54
Emanuel Alston – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny
-
19/54
Ever Aleman – Assault Govt Official:Emply
-
20/54
Felipe Ramirez – Driving While Impaired
-
-
21/54
Jacobi Agnew – Assault On A Femaile – Agg.Phys.Force
-
22/54
Jaloria Smith – Communicating Threats – Nonsupport Child
-
23/54
James Grubb – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
24/54
Jarrod Green – Embezzlement – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV
-
25/54
Jermaine Page – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
-
-
26/54
Johnathan Rallis – Second Degree Trespass
-
27/54
Johnny Bowden – Common Law Robbery
-
28/54
Jorge Aguilar-Santos
-
29/54
Joshua Aravena – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
-
30/54
Justin Williamson – Driving While Impaired
-
-
31/54
Kalie Leibolt – Poss:Manufacture Fraudulent – Show Cause
-
32/54
Kathryn Vasquez – Driving While Impaired – Drink Beer:Wine While Driving – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – Fail To Reduce Speed
-
33/54
Marit Murphy – Driving While Impaired
-
34/54
Marquize Brown – PWISD Cocaine – C:S–Sch II–Sell Cocaine – C:S–Sch II– Deliver Cocaine – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS
-
35/54
Marvin Etheridge – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
36/54
Maurice Foster – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force
-
37/54
Meghan Beckner – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
38/54
Morgan Oliver – Simple Assault
-
39/54
Noah Campbell – DV Protective Order Violation – Harassing Phone Call
-
40/54
Nyir Mcintosh – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
41/54
Rashawn Jeffries – Assault On A Female
-
42/54
Ricco Hallman – Misdeameanor Larceny
-
43/54
Ronica Price – Second Degree Trepass
-
44/54
Sean Bowles – Injury To Personal Propery – Simple Assault
-
45/54
Stephanie Shirley – H:I Felony Probation Violation
-
-
46/54
Terrance Sturdivant – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
47/54
Thu Dien – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
48/54
Tiesha Banks – Simple Assault
-
49/54
Tomika Jordan – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
50/54
Tony Missouri– DWLR Impaired Rev – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
-
-
51/54
Wayne Abernethy – DWLR Impaired Rev
-
52/54
Willie Miller – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
53/54
Yvette Ingram – Assault Phy Inj Emergeny Prsn
-
54/54
Zevaquis Sturgis – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – False Imprisonment
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, February 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.