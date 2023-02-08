Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 7th
Aaron Sutton – Second Degree Trespassing
Adrian Gavin – Assault On A Female
Andre Bellinger – Disorderly Conduct – Second Degree Trespassing – Communicating Threats
Asia Prothro – Embezzlement – Felony Conspiracy
-
Brendon Nelson-Olphant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Brian August – Injury To Personal Property
Christopher Opitz – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
Corey Mcgriff – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Courney Redfearn – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Resisiting Public Officer
Damri Mobley – Larceny By Employee
Darius Mccullough – Assault By Strangulation – Burning Personal Property – Burn Certain Public Bulidings
David Tulrington – Resisitng Public Officer – Communicating Threats
De–Lin Collins – No Insurance – Driving While License Revoked
Debrielle Moore – Felony Harboring Escape
Demmari Brown – Felony Larceny
Deywn Hill – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Diamond Wright – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
Dorian Brinson – Second Degree Trespass – Breaking Or Entering
Eric Stancil – Possession Of Controlled Substances On Jail Premises – Simple Possession Of Controlles Substances
Feviunston Byrd – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny
Gerardo Lopez – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Title
Isaias Ginez–Garcia – Driving While Impaired
James Little – Assault By Strangulation – Assault ISBI Unborn Child – Assault On A Female
Jeffery St-John – Driving While Impaired
Jeremeik Baker – Resisting Public Officer
Jerry Bailey – Trafficking Heroin
Juan Resendiz – Contribuitng Delinquency Of Juvenile
Kenneth Wilwot –Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Keyerra Hunsucker – Robbery With Dagerous weapon – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Kianna Jones – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Wear Seat Belt
Kynyatia Tshiona – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Injury To Personal Property
Leroy Perryman – Second Degree Forceful Sex Offense
Luya Evans – Maintain Vehicle / Dwelling For Controlled Substances
Luis Yambo – Assault On A Government Official
Makenzie Cumbee – Assault On A Female
MArquis Brown – Domestiv Protective Order Violation
Martin Gutierrez – Break:Enter – Assault On A Female
Melchor Lopez – Second Degree Forceful Sex Offense – Breaking : Entering – First Degree Kidnapping
Michael Overton – Second Degree Trespass
Quandaruis Shine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Marijuana – Fugative : Extradtion
Randolph Myles – Breaking And or Entering
Ricco Hallmon – Attempted Break: Enter Motor Vehicle
Richard Holloway – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Richard Youst – Probation Violation
Roy Brown – Assault On A Female
Saad Gainey – Break:Enter Terrorize Injure
Servon Marchena – Common Law Robbery
Shawn Howard – Larceny By Employee
Sheldon Artis – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Sherraice Autry – Communicating Threats – Injury Personal Property – Injury To Real Property
Tariq Foster – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Tavarus Davis – Felony Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Tiasia Morris – Injury To Peronal Property
Victor Castro – Expired REgistration tag – Driving While License Revoked
William Hunter – Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, February 7th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.