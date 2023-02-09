Gaston County Mugshots February 7th & 8th

1/49 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/49 Alicia Pitts – Trespass, 2nd Degree

3/49 Anthony Sanders – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Marijuana, Possess – Resist Public Officer

4/49 Asuntae Hawkins – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Insurance, No Liability – Speed, Failure To Reduce

5/49 Barbi Holmes – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Failure To Appear, Mismeanor



6/49 Bobby Faulkner – Failure To Appear, Felony

7/49 Brandon Bennett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/49 Cayce. Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/49 Chelsea Horsley – Habeas Corpus

10/49 Chelsea Schultz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/49 Christopher Day – Larceny, From Person – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Simple – Threat, Communicate

12/49 Christopher Gossage – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn – Trespass, Railroad Right-Of-Way – Trespass, 1st Degree – Impede:Prevent:Impair Oper RR – Resist Public Officer

13/49 Christopher Medlin – Habeas Corpus

14/49 Coleman Jolly – Failure To Appear, Felony

15/49 Corey Hess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/49 Danny Gosnell – Possess Burglary Tools – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 1st Degree

17/49 Danny Marsh – DWI – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Fail Maintain Lane Control

18/49 David Hinkle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/49 David Pope – Resist Public Officer – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resgistered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle

20/49 Domiono Smith – Domestic Violence Protection Order



21/49 Eric Bolin – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

22/49 Ivory Harrison – Failure To Appear, Felony

23/49 James Martin – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/49 Jas Taylor – Domestic Violence Protection Order

25/49 Jashawn Coulter – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia



26/49 Jeremy Edge – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/49 Jessica Kuppel – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

28/49 Jessica Villar – Heroin, Traffick – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/49 Jesus Aguilar-Lopez – Heroin, Traffick – Immigration

30/49 Jkeylo Bagwell – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer



31/49 John Ballard – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Injury, Personal Property

32/49 John Bumgardner – Assault, Simple – Threat, Communicate

33/49 Justin Caldwell – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

34/49 Justin Elmore – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

35/49 Kathrine Morton – Failure To Appear, Felony



36/49 Matthew Grindle – Assault, Female

37/49 Michael Smith – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

38/49 Mitchell Lytle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor, Resist Public Officer

39/49 Mykala Mathis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine

40/49 Nicholas Helms – Sch II, Posses – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Burglary Tools – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 1st Degree – Failure To Appear, Felony



41/49 Roy Heafner – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle

42/49 Samuel Mann – Parole Warrant – Probation Violation

43/49 Selma Stephenson – Possess Burglary Tools – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 1st Degree

44/49 Semajhysaun Coulter – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Firearm, Carry Concealed

45/49 Servon Marchena – Robbery, Common Law



46/49 Terry Varner – Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

47/49 Tyreke Farmer – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators – Failure Maintain Lane Control

48/49 William Perscola – Probation Violation, Other County

49/49 Zachary Peppler– Firearm, Possess, Felon – Heroin, Traffick – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess



































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, February 7th and Wednesday, February 8th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.