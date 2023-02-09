Gaston County Mugshots February 7th & 8th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Alicia Pitts – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Anthony Sanders – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Marijuana, Possess – Resist Public Officer
Asuntae Hawkins – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Insurance, No Liability – Speed, Failure To Reduce
Barbi Holmes – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Failure To Appear, Mismeanor
-
Bobby Faulkner – Failure To Appear, Felony
Brandon Bennett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Cayce. Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Chelsea Horsley – Habeas Corpus
Chelsea Schultz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Day – Larceny, From Person – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Simple – Threat, Communicate
Christopher Gossage – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn – Trespass, Railroad Right-Of-Way – Trespass, 1st Degree – Impede:Prevent:Impair Oper RR – Resist Public Officer
Christopher Medlin – Habeas Corpus
Coleman Jolly – Failure To Appear, Felony
Corey Hess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Danny Gosnell – Possess Burglary Tools – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 1st Degree
Danny Marsh – DWI – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Fail Maintain Lane Control
David Hinkle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
David Pope – Resist Public Officer – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resgistered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle
Domiono Smith – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Eric Bolin – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Ivory Harrison – Failure To Appear, Felony
James Martin – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jas Taylor – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Jashawn Coulter – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Jeremy Edge – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jessica Kuppel – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jessica Villar – Heroin, Traffick – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jesus Aguilar-Lopez – Heroin, Traffick – Immigration
Jkeylo Bagwell – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
John Ballard – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Injury, Personal Property
John Bumgardner – Assault, Simple – Threat, Communicate
Justin Caldwell – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Justin Elmore – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Kathrine Morton – Failure To Appear, Felony
Matthew Grindle – Assault, Female
Michael Smith – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Mitchell Lytle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor, Resist Public Officer
Mykala Mathis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine
Nicholas Helms – Sch II, Posses – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Burglary Tools – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 1st Degree – Failure To Appear, Felony
Roy Heafner – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle
Samuel Mann – Parole Warrant – Probation Violation
Selma Stephenson – Possess Burglary Tools – Injury, Real Property – Trespass, 1st Degree
Semajhysaun Coulter – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Firearm, Carry Concealed
Servon Marchena – Robbery, Common Law
Terry Varner – Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Tyreke Farmer – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators – Failure Maintain Lane Control
William Perscola – Probation Violation, Other County
Zachary Peppler– Firearm, Possess, Felon – Heroin, Traffick – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, February 7th and Wednesday, February 8th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.