Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 8th
-
1/43
Angela Morrow – Driving While impaired
-
2/43
Avion Anderson – Attempted First Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupies Proper – Possesion Of firearm By Felon
-
3/43
Brandon Gleaton – Probation Violation
-
4/43
Brandon Payden – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Subtances
-
5/43
Breeion Collins – Robbery With A Dangerous – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
6/43
Charles Howie – First Degree Murder
-
7/43
Christoopher Stephens – Injury to Real Property
-
8/43
Darius Robinson – Nonsupport Child – Speeding – Operate Vehicle No Insurance
-
9/43
Desmond Washington – First Degree Kidnapping – First Degree Forcible Rape – First Degree Force Sex Offense
-
10/43
Domonique Johnson – Domestic Violence Order Violation
-
-
11/43
Dajiah Pritchett – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
12/43
Earl Inscore – Assault On A Female – Breaking Or Entering – Larceny
-
13/43
George Mobely – Assault On A Female
-
14/43
Jamar Carter – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Strangulation
-
15/43
James Woods – Misdemeanor Felony
-
-
16/43
Jermaine Pruitt – Fugative : Extradtion
-
17/43
Jim Mason – Common Law Robbery
-
18/43
John Milton – Open Container Alcohol Violation
-
19/43
John Ramadan – Fugative : Extradition
-
20/43
Joshua Hunt – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth
-
-
21/43
Kane Legrand – Possession Of Marijuana – Resisting Public Officer
-
22/43
Kiana Jones – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Larceny
-
23/43
Larry Hinton – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
-
24/43
Lavonte Garland – Assualt On A female
-
25/43
Marion Mcilwain – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
-
26/43
Marques Leach – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
27/43
Marshay Washington – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Moto Vehicle Parts – Flee: Elude Arrest
-
28/43
Michael Gale – Resiting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
29/43
Mohamad Yagan –Felony Probation Violation – Fail Provide Proof Proper Fare
-
30/43
Nicholas Forte – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
-
31/43
Olvin Martinez – Break Or Enter A motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
32/43
Omar Tobias – Corporate Malfeasance – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
33/43
Oneal Willie – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People – Possess Stolen Firearm
-
34/43
Promonia Houston – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault
-
35/43
Ramon Ramirez – Discharge Firearm City
-
-
36/43
Randy Watson – Driving While Impaired
-
37/43
Ricky Mandello – Intoxicated And Disruptive
-
38/43
Roscoe Cherry – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Control Substances – No License – Open Container After Consuption Of Alcohol
-
39/43
Sheree Autry – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault
-
40/43
Sijuwola Leyimu – Assault On A Female
-
-
41/43
Tammy Bain – Simple Assault
-
42/43
Terri Anderson – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony
-
43/43
Victor Richardson – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – Assault Inflict Serious Bodily Injury
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, February 8th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.