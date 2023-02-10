Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 9th
Mecklenburg Couny Mugshots
Alan Bodenheimer – Simple Assault
William Dibella –Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
Timothy Thomas – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Meth With Intent To Sell Deliver
Tianna Mckoy – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying – Concealed Weapon
Terrance Julian – Terrance Juliana – Communication Threats – Defrauding Innkeeper
Tara Staab – Possession Frug Paraphernalia – Drive Motor Vehicle With No Registration – Driving While License Revoked
Robert Early – Assault With A Deadly Weaopn – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Elect Monitor Device
RObert Doster – Felony Posseession Of Cocaine – Conspire To Deliver Cocain
Richard Wilson – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
Richard Shout – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/2 Ounce
Rashad Spurell – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property
Pamela Taylor – Driving While Impaired
Norman Crowther – Fugitive / Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Malik Walker – Second Degree Trespassing
Makahi Al-Fayad – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Lorenzo Wicks – Assault By Strangulation – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Kishawn Lee–Grier – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Murder
Jordan Bennett – Misdemeanor Larceny
John Watkins – Misdemeanor Larceny
Janay Duncan – Simple Assault
Jada Bennett – Misdemeanor Larceny
Isaiah Ely-Bembry – Driving While License Revoked
Horace Royster – Misdemeanor Larceny
Garge Queen – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Misdemeanor -Larceny
Fatima Perez-Gonzalez – Driving While Imapiresd – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Eric Degree – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property
Duane Harrell – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/ Deliver
Diondre Tucker – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharge Fireearn In City – Injury To Personal Property
Diamond Gooding – Assault On A Female
Davion Redfearn – Breaking And Or Entering – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Inflicting Injury With Minor Present
David Kirby – Breaking: Entering – Larceny After Breaking / entering
Clark Culbreath – Second Degree Trespass
Chandler Brown – Driving While Impaired
Carlton Whitfield – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Broooklyn Jean – Driving Not While Revoked
Brittany Conner – Embezzlement
Austin Oliver – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Arbey Moralescortes – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding – Resisitng Public Officer
Antonyo Brown – Resisitng Public Officer – Driving Whole Imapired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License
Andre Hampton – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell Or Distribute – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.