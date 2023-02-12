CMPD: Man Killed After Shots Fired On Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating what led to a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte. Detectives rushed to Billy Graham Parkway near Westmont Drive, around 3 p.m. Sunday. Someone driving a car called 911 to report someone fired shots into their vehicle, hitting the passenger. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are trying to determine if this was a case of road rage. They’re interviewing the other people in that car. So far, police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

Police say they could use traffic cameras to try and identify any possible suspects. If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers.