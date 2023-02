Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 11

1/54 Shaquille Steele – Possession Of A Weapon Of Madd Destruction

2/54 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

3/54 Aida Humana – Felony Larceny

4/54 Alfred Hollins – Injury To Personal Property – Second Degree Trespass

5/54 Amarion Powell – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



6/54 Anthony Johnson – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking / Entering

7/54 Anthony Helms – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on female

8/54 Antonio Guy – Misdemenaor Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

9/54 Antonio Wilson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

10/54 Brian Ebney – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



11/54 Brittany Godfrey – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

12/54 Casey Edwards – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

13/54 Charles Thompson – Driving While License Revoked

14/54 Christopher Ramsey – Assault On A Female

15/54 Clinton Adamson – Albright – Fugitive / Extradition



16/54 Darryl Price – Communicating Threats

17/54 Deann Wolfe – Possession Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

18/54 Demarcus Freeman – Possession Stolen Motor Vehivle

19/54 Edwards Feaster – Failure To Register Sex Offender

20/54 Gary Bell – Second Degree Trespass



21/54 Gregorio Farmer – Assault On A Female

22/54 Henry Bristol – Injury To Personal Property – Hit/Run Leave Scene – Property Damage

23/54 Jacquece Newport – Misdemeanor Larceny

24/54 Jamar Bradley – Resisting Public Officer – No License – Fictitious Tags

25/54 James Hinson – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



26/54 James Smiley – Driving While Impaired

27/54 Jasper Thompson – Carrying Concealed Weapon

28/54 Jerome Earl – Cyberstalking

29/54 Jerry Iverson – Trespass On Rail Road

30/54 John Frank – Misdeemanor Larceny – Breaking Or Entering



31/54 Joshua Martin – Probation Violation

32/54 Laden Chestnut – Simpl ePossession Of Schedule II Controll Substances – Possession Pf Drug Paraphernalia

33/54 Lanasia Holley – Communicating Threats – Fugative : Extradtion

34/54 Leslie Tate – Breaking Or Enter – Larcenuy After Break:Enter – Felony Conspiracy

35/54 MArcod Dirio–Cuamacateco – Failure To Stop At Red Light – No License – Drive After Consuming



36/54 marcus Nichols – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation

37/54 Mario Davis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

38/54 Matthew Miller – Failure Report New Address– Sex Offense

39/54 Mohamed Bakyoko – Breaking Or Entering – Injury To Personal Property

40/54 Nashon Faulkner – Assault On A Female – Innjury To Person Property



41/54 Rafae Lowery – Hit / Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Possession Of Cocaine With Intention To Sell / Deliver

42/54 Richard Lewis – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/ 2 Oz – Possession Of Firearm by Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

43/54 Richard Ziegler – Financial Transaction Card Theft

44/54 Richie Meeler – Felony Larceny

45/54 Robert Adams – Assault On A Female



46/54 Roger Malianocajina – Simple Assault

47/54 Ruben Mejia – Assaulted And Battery

48/54 Sadie Edmond – Simple Assault – Communication Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

49/54 Scott Conklin – Indecent Liberties With Child

50/54 Shannon Callahan – Probation Violation



51/54 Shantel Mccurity – Communicating Threats

52/54 Swake Mccorey – Flee: ELude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – False Police Report

53/54 Tebreyah Coleman – Fugitive / Extradition

54/54 Tyrone Mitchel – Misdemeanor Larceny













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, February 11th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.