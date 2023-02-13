Gaston County Mugshots February 12th

1/15 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/15 Adam Philbeck – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer

3/15 Ashley Rumfelt – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

4/15 Billy Prince – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Pointing A Gun

5/15 Charles Gill – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev



6/15 Heather Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/15 Jeffrey Stroupe – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Threat, Communicate

8/15 Jessica Henson – Sch II, Possess – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

9/15 Jorge Aguilar – Drive Left Of Center – License, No Operators – DWI

10/15 Juan Escobar – Assault, Female



11/15 Katie Little – Trespass, 2nd Degree

12/15 Manuel Sanchez-Velasquez

13/15 Matthew Ward – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/15 Michael Moore – Larceny

15/15 Willie Adams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.