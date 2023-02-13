Gaston County Mugshots February 12th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Adam Philbeck – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
Ashley Rumfelt – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Billy Prince – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Pointing A Gun
Charles Gill – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev
Heather Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeffrey Stroupe – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Threat, Communicate
Jessica Henson – Sch II, Possess – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
Jorge Aguilar – Drive Left Of Center – License, No Operators – DWI
Juan Escobar – Assault, Female
Katie Little – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Manuel Sanchez-Velasquez
Matthew Ward – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Moore – Larceny
Willie Adams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.