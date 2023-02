Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 12

1/29 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/29 Angela Paver – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

3/29 Charisse Johnson – Assault And Battery – Intoxicated And Disruptive

4/29 Crystal Brown – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

5/29 Darien Jackson-Johnson – Simple Assault – Resisting Public Officer



6/29 David Gordinier – Assault On A Female – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle

7/29 Demetrius Catlett – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Simple Affray

8/29 Devogea Monroe-Carter – Simple Possess Sch VI – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Simple Possess Sch IV

9/29 Erica Johnson – Injury To Real Property – Communicating Threats

10/29 Ian Hoke – Nonsupport Child – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



11/29 Jamal Watson – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault

12/29 Javonta Jeter – Assault On A Female

13/29 Joseph Troy – Felony Larceny – Probation Violation

14/29 Kaleb Coppage – Felony Larceny – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault On A Female

15/29 Khalil Wallace – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



16/29 Lauren Miller – Driving While Impaired

17/29 Lawrence Barnes – DWI – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License

18/29 Leah Bowen – Non-Support Of Child

19/29 Leary Wolfe – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Govt Official:Emply

20/29 Lillian Baker – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault – Assault And Battery – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/29 Meagan Murphy – Fel Hit:Run Injury – Driving While Impaired

22/29 Melvin Ellis – Resisting Public Officer

23/29 Michael Donaldson – Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive

24/29 Miguel Serrano-Calderon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam

25/29 Ricky Perry – Breaking Or Entering – Second Degree Trespass – Breaking Or Entering



26/29 Samuel Gaston – Assault By Strangulation

27/29 Tonya Clyburn – AWDW Serious Injury – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats

28/29 Toriano Mcrae – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property – Assault On A Female

29/29 William Young – Assault And Battery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 12th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.