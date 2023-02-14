Gaston County Mugshots February 13th
-
1/25
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/25
Aiden Holloway – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – License, No Operators – Sch VI, Possess
-
3/25
Ashley Rivera – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
4/25
Audrey Lynch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
5/25
Brittany Rudisill – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
6/25
Brittney Cross – Failure To Comply
-
7/25
Christopher Nantz – AWDWIK
-
8/25
David Rouse – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
9/25
Deshon Smarr – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
10/25
Donald Jenkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
11/25
Elesa Logan – Cocaine, Possess
-
12/25
Hanna Williams – DWLR Impaired – DWI – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Seat Belt, Driver
-
13/25
Jessie Gibbie – Parole Warrant
-
14/25
Jody Story – Probation Violation, Other County
-
15/25
Jonathan Herring – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Drive Left Of Center
-
-
16/25
Jordan Connor – AWDWIK – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property
-
17/25
Joshua Fisher – Non Support Child Iv D – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
18/25
Justin Coleman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/25
Kaitlyn Burris – Assault, Simple
-
20/25
Lamar Brewton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/25
Larenta Merritt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
22/25
Lori Eller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
23/25
Nathan Silver – Fraud, Financial Card
-
24/25
Nicholas Owens – Assault, Simple
-
25/25
Patricia Staley – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, February 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.