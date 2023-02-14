Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 13
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Aaron Kirkland – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Alphonza Jacobs – Second Degree Trespass
Anthony Marmol – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Aubry Dix – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12
Cedric Cunningham – Felony Probation Violation
Christopher Mayden – Fugitive:Extradition – Obtain Property False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument
Clevo Shuff – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct – PWISD Marijuana – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Deshawn Belcher – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Doris Banks – Communicating Threats
Edwin Balicovillalobos – Second Degree Forcible Rape
Emily Hansen – Assault And Battery
Jadarius Mcconnihead – Resisting Public Officer – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jaquan Anderson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Burglary – First Degree
Jason Thomas – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Jeffery Wright – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Johnnie Odom – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Affray
Johnny McClain – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Jose Lemus – Poss Stolen Goods – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny
Jose Muricia-Dubon – Assault On A Female
Joseph Whittey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Joshua Martin – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Justin Stewart – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault
Keith Mccoy – DWLR Not Impaired – Operate Veh No Ins – Failure To Make Application For New Titl
Kurenge More – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Lexton Williams – Simple Assault
Mario Davis – Felony Larceny
Matthew Medley – Habitual Larceny – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Felony Larceny
Nyles Melton – Injury To Real Property – Second Degree Trespass
Olajuwon Grant-McDowell – First Degree Statutory Sex Off – Indicent Liberties With Child
Omar Pardes – Felony Possesion Sch I CS – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Simple Possess Sch IV CS
Prince Ashford – Resisting Public Officer – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment – Injury To Personal Property
Robert Coulter – DV Protective Order Violation
Scott Dunn – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking Or Entering
Sheldon Bailey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Ted Jones – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny
Thomas Glover – Murder – First Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Tia Smith – AWDW Serious Injury – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Injury To Personal Property
Vanessa Cervantes-Torres – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, February 13th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.