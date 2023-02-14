Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 13

1/39 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/39 Aaron Kirkland – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

3/39 Alphonza Jacobs – Second Degree Trespass

4/39 Anthony Marmol – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/39 Aubry Dix – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12



6/39 Cedric Cunningham – Felony Probation Violation

7/39 Christopher Mayden – Fugitive:Extradition – Obtain Property False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument

8/39 Clevo Shuff – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct – PWISD Marijuana – Reckless Driving To Endanger

9/39 Deshawn Belcher – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

10/39 Doris Banks – Communicating Threats



11/39 Edwin Balicovillalobos – Second Degree Forcible Rape

12/39 Emily Hansen – Assault And Battery

13/39 Jadarius Mcconnihead – Resisting Public Officer – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

14/39 Jaquan Anderson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Burglary – First Degree

15/39 Jason Thomas – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



16/39 Jeffery Wright – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

17/39 Johnnie Odom – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Affray

18/39 Johnny McClain – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

19/39 Jose Lemus – Poss Stolen Goods – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny

20/39 Jose Muricia-Dubon – Assault On A Female



21/39 Joseph Whittey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/39 Joshua Martin – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

23/39 Justin Stewart – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault

24/39 Keith Mccoy – DWLR Not Impaired – Operate Veh No Ins – Failure To Make Application For New Titl

25/39 Kurenge More – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



26/39 Lexton Williams – Simple Assault

27/39 Mario Davis – Felony Larceny

28/39 Matthew Medley – Habitual Larceny – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Felony Larceny

29/39 Nyles Melton – Injury To Real Property – Second Degree Trespass

30/39 Olajuwon Grant-McDowell – First Degree Statutory Sex Off – Indicent Liberties With Child



31/39 Omar Pardes – Felony Possesion Sch I CS – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Simple Possess Sch IV CS

32/39 Prince Ashford – Resisting Public Officer – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment – Injury To Personal Property

33/39 Robert Coulter – DV Protective Order Violation

34/39 Scott Dunn – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking Or Entering

35/39 Sheldon Bailey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/39 Ted Jones – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny

37/39 Thomas Glover – Murder – First Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/39 Tia Smith – AWDW Serious Injury – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Injury To Personal Property

39/39 Vanessa Cervantes-Torres – Reckless Driving To Endanger















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, February 13th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.