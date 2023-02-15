Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 14th

1/40 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/40 Alan Powell – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation – Breaking Or Entering

3/40 April Barber – Obtaine Property By False Pretense – Habitual Larceny

4/40 Artie Mcduffie – Defrauding Inkeeper – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny

5/40 Austyn Boston – Simple Assault – Simple Possession Of Scheduled VI Controlled Substances



6/40 Barley Phillips – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

7/40 Brooklynn Price – Reckless To Endanger – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Driving While License Revoked

8/40 Corry Dawkins – Assault On A Government Employee – Resisting Public Officer – Misuse of 911 System

9/40 Deaaron Truesdale – Child Abuse Inflicitng Serious Injury – Probation Violation

10/40 Demaro Jenkins – Assault On A Female



11/40 Devontray Brooks – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz – Resisting Public Officer

12/40 Edward Watson – Driving While Impaired

13/40 Elliot Poke – Larceny By Employee

14/40 Hunter Woodburn – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell/Distribute – Conspire To traffic Meth

15/40 Jamme Beachem – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



16/40 Jeremy Lemmond – Larceny By Changing Price Tag

17/40 Johnathon Schwan – Driving While Impaired

18/40 Joshua Jenkins – Governor’s Warrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

19/40 Juan Romero – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

20/40 Kaseem Pennington – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/40 Kevin Burlinski – Misdemanor Larceny

22/40 Kwame Hayes – Nonsupport Of Child

23/40 Laanthony Jones – Failure To Report new Address Sex Offense – Communicating Threats – Failure To Register As Sex Offender

24/40 Marquarius Gilliard – Communicating Threats

25/40 Marquel Robinson – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card



26/40 Matthew Griffin – Felon Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

27/40 Misaela Cruz – Assult On A Female

28/40 Mumba Ngongo – Injury To Personal Property

29/40 Nala Philpot – Larceny By Employee

30/40 Natalie Mckenzie – Allow Unlicensed To Drive



31/40 Nelsy Cortez–Orellana – Attempted Kidnapping – Simple Assault

32/40 Rondale Mitchell – Carrying Concealed Weapon

33/40 Shaqaunna Byrd – Contributiing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Resisitng public Officer

34/40 Thomas Glover – Parole Violation

35/40 Tomarius Springs – Assault By Pointinig A Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Communicating Threats



36/40 Tyiesha Green – Probation Violation – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property

37/40 Tyrone Goard – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

38/40 Wilber Castello – Indencent Liberties With A Child – Statutory Sex Offense With A child By Adult – Injury To Real Property

39/40 William Lindsey – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

40/40 Xavier Johnson – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Pointing A Gun

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, January 14th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.