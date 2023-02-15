Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 14th
Alan Powell – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation – Breaking Or Entering
April Barber – Obtaine Property By False Pretense – Habitual Larceny
Artie Mcduffie – Defrauding Inkeeper – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny
Austyn Boston – Simple Assault – Simple Possession Of Scheduled VI Controlled Substances
Barley Phillips – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Brooklynn Price – Reckless To Endanger – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Driving While License Revoked
Corry Dawkins – Assault On A Government Employee – Resisting Public Officer – Misuse of 911 System
Deaaron Truesdale – Child Abuse Inflicitng Serious Injury – Probation Violation
Demaro Jenkins – Assault On A Female
Devontray Brooks – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz – Resisting Public Officer
Edward Watson – Driving While Impaired
Elliot Poke – Larceny By Employee
Hunter Woodburn – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell/Distribute – Conspire To traffic Meth
Jamme Beachem – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jeremy Lemmond – Larceny By Changing Price Tag
Johnathon Schwan – Driving While Impaired
Joshua Jenkins – Governor’s Warrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Juan Romero – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
Kaseem Pennington – Misdemeanor Larceny
Kevin Burlinski – Misdemanor Larceny
Kwame Hayes – Nonsupport Of Child
Laanthony Jones – Failure To Report new Address Sex Offense – Communicating Threats – Failure To Register As Sex Offender
Marquarius Gilliard – Communicating Threats
Marquel Robinson – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card
Matthew Griffin – Felon Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Misaela Cruz – Assult On A Female
Mumba Ngongo – Injury To Personal Property
Nala Philpot – Larceny By Employee
Natalie Mckenzie – Allow Unlicensed To Drive
Nelsy Cortez–Orellana – Attempted Kidnapping – Simple Assault
Rondale Mitchell – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Shaqaunna Byrd – Contributiing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Resisitng public Officer
Thomas Glover – Parole Violation
Tomarius Springs – Assault By Pointinig A Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Communicating Threats
Tyiesha Green – Probation Violation – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property
Tyrone Goard – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Wilber Castello – Indencent Liberties With A Child – Statutory Sex Offense With A child By Adult – Injury To Real Property
William Lindsey – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Xavier Johnson – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Pointing A Gun
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.