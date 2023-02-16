Gaston County Mugshots February 15th
1/25
Gaston-County-Mugshots
2/25
Alexis Rhodes – Assault, Simple
3/25
Antonio Tillman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
4/25
Austin Jones – Assault, Female – Break:Enter
5/25
Baleigh Taylor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
6/25
Benjamin Yulee – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle
7/25
Billy Wall – Probation Violation
8/25
Brian Baucom – Assault, Female
9/25
Daniel Tarlton – Assault, Female
10/25
Eddie Harrison – Break:Enter – Trespass, 1st Degree
11/25
Eric Cross – DWLR Impaired Rev – Local Ordinance – Free Text – DWI – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
12/25
Hannah Hanline – Failure to Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
13/25
Hayley Kirkland – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
14/25
Jamyra Conard – Assault, Simple
15/25
Joseph Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
16/25
Karen Sweeten – Trespass, 1st Degree – Non Support Child Iv D
17/25
Kelly Rick – Larceny – Possess Stolen Property
18/25
Kevin Burke – Assault, Female
19/25
Larry Johnson – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
20/25
Mersadies Massey – Failure To Comply
21/25
Misty Tarlton – Assault, Simple
22/25
Summer Pace – Probation Violation
23/25
Tasha Nichols –Failure To Appear, Felony
24/25
Timothy Burnett – Cocaine, Possess
25/25
Tyler Strawn – Fraud, Financial Card – True Bill Of Indictment – Larceny, Anti-Invetory Device – Injury, Real Property – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 15th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.