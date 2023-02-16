Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 15th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Alec Forbis – Drving While Impaired – Level 5 – Resisting Public Officer
Angel Clay – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Of Goods – Second Degree Trespass
Avion Anderson – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Bard Graff – Assaulting By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats
Brandon Hynson – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Discharge Weapon in Occupied Property
Brittany Sherril – H/R – Felony Probation Violation
Derel Palmer – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell
Dominique Small – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Common Law Robbery
Hasahn Flowe – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
James Johnson – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Jaqavia Walker – Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Jason Oxedine – Felony Larceny – Possession Stolen Goods
Jayontae Mcham – Burglary – Larceny After Breaking / Entering
John Conklin – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jon Robertson – Robbery With Dangereous Weapon
Joseph Capps – First Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Stalking
Josue Flores–Gonzalez – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Felony Possession Of Schedule – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Juan Soto – Driving While Revoked License – Speeding
Julius Bertha – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren
Kaeleb Lyles – Driving While License Revoked – Drive After Consuming Alcohol <21
Kendrick Gonzalez – Possession Heroin – Breaking Or Entering
Kimberly Worden – Fugitive / Extradition
Kishaeb Lee – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Kristopher Thomas – Larceny By Employee
Lenin Nunez–Flores – Assault On A Female
Lloyd Puckett – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Marvin Burch – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
River Masten – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Rubin Carr – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault Communicating Threats
Sherrod Pauley – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Tavondrey Albert – Driving While Impaired
Tomarius Springs – Breaking And Or Entering – Injury To Real Property – Injury To Real Property
Unique Beaulieu – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault
Wendell Phillips – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
William Hickman – Littering – Second Degree Trespassing
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, February 15th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.