Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 15th

1/36 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/36 Alec Forbis – Drving While Impaired – Level 5 – Resisting Public Officer

3/36 Angel Clay – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Of Goods – Second Degree Trespass

4/36 Avion Anderson – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

5/36 Bard Graff – Assaulting By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats



6/36 Brandon Hynson – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Discharge Weapon in Occupied Property

7/36 Brittany Sherril – H/R – Felony Probation Violation

8/36 Derel Palmer – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell

9/36 Dominique Small – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Common Law Robbery

10/36 Hasahn Flowe – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



11/36 James Johnson – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

12/36 Jaqavia Walker – Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

13/36 Jason Oxedine – Felony Larceny – Possession Stolen Goods

14/36 Jayontae Mcham – Burglary – Larceny After Breaking / Entering

15/36 John Conklin – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/36 Jon Robertson – Robbery With Dangereous Weapon

17/36 Joseph Capps – First Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Stalking

18/36 Josue Flores–Gonzalez – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Felony Possession Of Schedule – Carrying Concealed Weapon

19/36 Juan Soto – Driving While Revoked License – Speeding

20/36 Julius Bertha – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren



21/36 Kaeleb Lyles – Driving While License Revoked – Drive After Consuming Alcohol <21

22/36 Kendrick Gonzalez – Possession Heroin – Breaking Or Entering

23/36 Kimberly Worden – Fugitive / Extradition

24/36 Kishaeb Lee – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

25/36 Kristopher Thomas – Larceny By Employee



26/36 Lenin Nunez–Flores – Assault On A Female

27/36 Lloyd Puckett – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

28/36 Marvin Burch – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

29/36 River Masten – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

30/36 Rubin Carr – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault Communicating Threats



31/36 Sherrod Pauley – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female – Assault By Pointing A Gun

32/36 Tavondrey Albert – Driving While Impaired

33/36 Tomarius Springs – Breaking And Or Entering – Injury To Real Property – Injury To Real Property

34/36 Unique Beaulieu – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault

35/36 Wendell Phillips – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation



36/36 William Hickman – Littering – Second Degree Trespassing









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, February 15th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.