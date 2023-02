Gaston County Mugshots February 16th

1/45 Gaston-County-Mugshot

2/45 Adam Furr – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/45 Akin Wallace – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/45 Andrew Green – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/45 Anthonyn Streat – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



6/45 Bobby Foster – Robbery, Common Law

7/45 Candice Lewis – Parole Warrant

8/45 Carter Fourqurean – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Mobile Phone Viol Motor Veh

9/45 Crystal Lane – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/45 Crystal Sexton – Resist Public Officer



11/45 Dana Honeycutt – Probation Violation

12/45 Daniel Conner – Interfere Elect Monitor

13/45 Daniel Love – Domestic Violence Protective Order

14/45 David Bolynn – Assault, Female

15/45 Dick McDonald – Assault, Female



16/45 Donald Hawkins – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/45 Dustin Hutchens – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/45 Tag

19/45 Ernest Midget – Trespass, 2nd Degree

20/45 Felicity Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/45 Feviunston Byrd – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/45 James Street – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/45 James Valentine – Marijuana, Possess – Firearm, Possess, Felon

24/45 Jamie Stiles – AWDWISI – Assault, Government Official – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer

25/45 Jeremy Haney – Possess Stolen Property



26/45 Jessica Kuppel – Heroin, Possess – Probation Violation

27/45 Justin Baldwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/45 Larry Thomas – Probation Violation

29/45 Lauren Jacobs – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess

30/45 Laurie Wilson – Failure To Appear, Felony



31/45 Lavar Brice – Probation Violation

32/45 Lourdes Peralta – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/45 Marchavious Clark – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/45 Marquel Robinson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/45 Deliver – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marij Paraphernalia



36/45 Rafael Franklin – Probation Violation

37/45 Robert Poteat – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

38/45 Sherry Drumm – Larceny, Employee – Utter Forged Instrument – Larceny, Misdemeanor

39/45 Sherry Spurling – School Attendance Law Violation

40/45 Card, Expired



41/45 Steven McCaskill – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

42/45 Tammy Dillard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

43/45 Terry Mitchell – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

44/45 Thatcher Gee – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

45/45 Vilmaris Morciglio – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



























































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 16th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.