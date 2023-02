CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Uptown Charlotte.

On Friday, around 10:25 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the 400 block of North Poplar Street. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a truck. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

Officers have not released the victim’s name or cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.