Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 16th

1/24 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/24 Roger Harper – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/24 Ricky Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

4/24 Shonquaves Copeland – Driving While License Revoked

5/24 Kristien Bell – Carrying Concealed Weapon



6/24 Kymani Bishop – Murder – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Dwelling

7/24 ANiyah Johnson – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

8/24 Coty Hoyle – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter

9/24 Kelli Dunn – Misdemeanor Larceny – Lerceny Remove / Destruction

10/24 Kadijah Hopper – Simple Assault – Hit/Run – Probation Violation



11/24 Charlie Green – Attempted RObbery With A Dangerous Weaopn – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

12/24 Adalberberto Delcruz – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehivle – Felony Larceny

13/24 Mark Humphries – Possession Of Stolen Of Motor Vehicle

14/24 Dishana Cambridge – Driving While Impaired

15/24 Wer A – Driving While Impaired



16/24 Jenna Besson – Misdemenaor Larceny – Probation Violation

17/24 Amari Barnes – Possession Of Marijuana – Driving While Impaired

18/24 Joseph Caldwell – Hit/Run Felony Probstion Violation

19/24 Michelle Humphries – Resisitng Public Officer

20/24 David Harris – Obtain Property False Pretense



21/24 Keith Franklin – Resisitng Public Officer

22/24 Bobby Holland – Driving While Imapired

23/24 Harrison Ford – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner

24/24 Abert Henderson – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny

















































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 16th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.