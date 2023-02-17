Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 16th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Roger Harper – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Ricky Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Shonquaves Copeland – Driving While License Revoked
Kristien Bell – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Kymani Bishop – Murder – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Dwelling
ANiyah Johnson – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Coty Hoyle – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
Kelli Dunn – Misdemeanor Larceny – Lerceny Remove / Destruction
Kadijah Hopper – Simple Assault – Hit/Run – Probation Violation
Charlie Green – Attempted RObbery With A Dangerous Weaopn – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Adalberberto Delcruz – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehivle – Felony Larceny
Mark Humphries – Possession Of Stolen Of Motor Vehicle
Dishana Cambridge – Driving While Impaired
Wer A – Driving While Impaired
Jenna Besson – Misdemenaor Larceny – Probation Violation
Amari Barnes – Possession Of Marijuana – Driving While Impaired
Joseph Caldwell – Hit/Run Felony Probstion Violation
Michelle Humphries – Resisitng Public Officer
David Harris – Obtain Property False Pretense
Keith Franklin – Resisitng Public Officer
Bobby Holland – Driving While Imapired
Harrison Ford – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
Abert Henderson – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 16th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.