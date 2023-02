Gaston County Mugshots February 17

1/31 Catherine Burton – Larceny – Obtain Property By False Pretense

2/31 William Delong – First DEgree Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties

3/31 Christin Turner – Failure To Appear In Court

4/31 Curtis Arnold – Probation Violation

5/31 Jackson Jamel – Parole Warrant



6/31 Lamarcus Wingo – Probation Violation

7/31 Travis Reid – Resisitng Publi Order – Child Abuse

8/31 Christopher Walker – Probation Violation

9/31 Candice Rumfelt – Probation Violation

10/31 Claudia Ingle – Domestic Violence Protection Order



11/31 Benjamin Bridges – Assualt On A Female

12/31 Michael Miller – Possession Of Meth – Larceny Misdemeanor

13/31 Tina Layel – Probation Violation

14/31 David Thompson – Second Degree Trespassing – Beg For Money

15/31 Andre Sanders – Driving While Imapired



16/31 Arthur Gallagher – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

17/31 G’Monica Davis – Failure To Appear In Court

18/31 Jeffery Wilson – Probation Violation

19/31 John Graham – Probation Violation

20/31 Jennifer Honeycutt – Probation Violation



21/31 Christopher Noel – Probation Violation

22/31 Steven Cooke – Driving While Impaired

23/31 Brandon Moore – Domestic Violence Protection Order

24/31 Bryan Palmberg – Parole Warrant – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin – Ficticious Title – Littering

25/31 Corey Stacey – Failure To Appear In Court



26/31 Felicity Kavanagh – Misuse Of 911 System

27/31 Candice Wall – Misdemeanor Larceny

28/31 Davei Shuping – Failure to Report New Address – Sex Offender – Failure To Appear

29/31 Jason Ledford – Parole warrant – Break:Enter – Larceny Motor Vehicle

30/31 Joyce English – Failure To Appear In Court



31/31 Allen Waters – Pprobation Violation































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, February 17th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.