Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 17th

1/47 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/47 Cameron Mcvay – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Firearm In City

3/47 Travian Moore – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

4/47 Kelvin Mckinnney – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Marijuana – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

5/47 Stephanie Harris – Simple Assault



6/47 Timothy Bowden – First Degree Trespassing – Injury To Real Property – Misdemeanor

7/47 Satarrio Harrell – Assault On A Female

8/47 Eric Aldana – Assault On A Female

9/47 Maynor Ramos – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carryinging Concealed Weapon

10/47 Viridiana Lopez – Felony Larceny



11/47 Bianca Waller – Misdemanor Larceny

12/47 Ernest Bradford – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/47 Brandon Jackson – Failure To After Paid – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking / Entering

14/47 Alejandra Laris – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

15/47 Kierra Grant – Simple Assault



16/47 Breanna Castaneda – Simple Assault

17/47 Demarcus Gerald – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Cocaine

18/47 Lissete Delrio– Driving While Impaired

19/47 Yasmine Hiokins – Assault And Battery

20/47 Rico Stevenson – Felony Larceny



21/47 Heriberto Santacruz–Ramirez – Driving While Impaired

22/47 Dante Heard – Injury To Personal Propperty – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

23/47 Davante Leaks – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female

24/47 Nigeria Sansbury – Soeeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

25/47 Robert Tyson – Breaking And Entering – Entering After Breaking:Entering



26/47 Brandon Johnson – Driving While License Revoked

27/47 Andrew Pope – Simple Assault

28/47 Clark Culbreath – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny

29/47 Bo–Ra Lee – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

30/47 Lamonte Mclean – Driving WHile License Revoked



31/47 Timothy Huxford – Misdemeanor Larceny

32/47 Jose Carlos – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

33/47 Matthew Withrow – Break.Enter – Communicating Threats

34/47 Lamichael Brice – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Resisitng Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked

35/47 Craig Gaudette – Attention To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Identity Theft



36/47 Kenneth Funzel – Possession Of Marijuna – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Controlled Substances On Jail Premises

37/47 John Sheppard – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Title

38/47 Jesus Alvarez – Assault On A Female

39/47 Javonne Carter – Failure To Report New Address-Sex Offense – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female

40/47 Dujuan Mcneil – Driving While License Revoked



41/47 Alexander Gould – Second Degree Trespass

42/47 Ruth Kee – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking / Entering

43/47 Suraj Jagtiani – Embezzlement

44/47 Alexander Berovides – Driving While Impaired

45/47 Zachary Reinhardt – Breaking Or Entering



46/47 Wayne Smith – Propbation Violation

47/47 Spencer Gabriel – Second Degree Trespass































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, February 17th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.