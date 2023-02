Gaston County Mugshots February 18th

1/17 Gaston County Mugshots

2/17 Ahmead Ferguson – Possession Of Firearm – Maintain Controlled Substances in Vehicle : Dwelling: Place – Drving While Impaired º Possession Of Open Alcohol After Consuming

3/17 Al Bellamy – Obtain Property False Pretense – Second Degree Trespassing

4/17 Amanda Britt – Driving While License Revoked

5/17 Amber Phibeck – Failure To Appear



6/17 Andres Mendez – Assault On A Female – Immigration

7/17 Brayan Mejia– Barahona – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Maintain lane control

8/17 Brenda Byles – Failure To Appear In Court

9/17 Chelsea Buckner – Extradition : Fugitive – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

10/17 Dalton Mcalister – Possession Of Stolen – Assault On A Female – Possession Of. Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Firearm



11/17 Destiny Johnson – Assault And Battery

12/17 Ernest Miget – Possession Of Meth – Resisting Public Officer

13/17 John Page – Larceny From A Marchant

14/17 Joseph Justus – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

15/17 Joshua Spencer – Possession Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia



16/17 Melissa Mudd – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concelaed Goods

17/17 Rebecca Ross – Misuse Of Telephone System



































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from February 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.