Gaston County Mugshots February 19th
-
1/30
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/30
Roland Whitworth – Marijuana, Possess, .5–1.5 Oz – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
-
3/30
Justin Wilkinson – Assault, Female
-
4/30
Christopher Whaley – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
-
-
6/30
Charles Thomas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
7/30
Heather Stone – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/30
Bobby Robinson – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
9/30
Randall Ramsey – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
-
10/30
Roshay Player – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – Assault, Government Official – Resist Public Officer
-
-
11/30
Chris Phillips – Assault, Simple
-
12/30
Henrry Orellana Reyes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
13/30
Ashley Messer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
14/30
Preston Lynch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
15/30
Carroll Lowell – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Injury, Real Property – Injury, Personal Property – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Probation Violation, Other County
-
-
16/30
Shannon Longfellow – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
17/30
William Ledbetter – Break:Enter
-
18/30
Don Lawing – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
19/30
David Lawhun – Assault, Female
-
20/30
James Jenkins – Intimidation, Ethnic
-
-
21/30
Monique James – Discharge Firearm In City – Go Armed To Terror Of Public – AWDW – Injury, Personal Property
-
22/30
Richard Hooper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
23/30
Jason Hennard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/30
Tonya Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
-
25/30
Amber Greene – Break:Enter
-
-
26/30
Robin Estep – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
27/30
Angela Culbertson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
28/30
Kory Adams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
-
29/30
Dominque Avery – Impede Traffick Sit:Stand:Lie
-
30/30
Carrie Brown – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, February 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.