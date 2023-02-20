Gaston County Mugshots February 19th

1/30 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/30 Roland Whitworth – Marijuana, Possess, .5–1.5 Oz – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

3/30 Justin Wilkinson – Assault, Female

4/30 Christopher Whaley – Domestic Violence Protection Order

5/30 Marnia Vance – DWI



6/30 Charles Thomas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/30 Heather Stone – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/30 Bobby Robinson – Larceny, Misdemeanor

9/30 Randall Ramsey – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

10/30 Roshay Player – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – Assault, Government Official – Resist Public Officer



11/30 Chris Phillips – Assault, Simple

12/30 Henrry Orellana Reyes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/30 Ashley Messer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/30 Preston Lynch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/30 Carroll Lowell – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Injury, Real Property – Injury, Personal Property – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Probation Violation, Other County



16/30 Shannon Longfellow – Larceny, Misdemeanor

17/30 William Ledbetter – Break:Enter

18/30 Don Lawing – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

19/30 David Lawhun – Assault, Female

20/30 James Jenkins – Intimidation, Ethnic



21/30 Monique James – Discharge Firearm In City – Go Armed To Terror Of Public – AWDW – Injury, Personal Property

22/30 Richard Hooper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/30 Jason Hennard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/30 Tonya Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

25/30 Amber Greene – Break:Enter



26/30 Robin Estep – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/30 Angela Culbertson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/30 Kory Adams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

29/30 Dominque Avery – Impede Traffick Sit:Stand:Lie

30/30 Carrie Brown – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, February 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.