Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 19th
-
1/45
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/45
Trevor Summers – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Probation Violation – Felony Larceny – Simple Assault
-
3/45
Daniell Williams – Simple Assault
-
4/45
Christopher Weaver – Simple Assault
-
5/45
Joshua Watkins – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
6/45
Rigoberto Villanueva – DV Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation – Driving While Impaired
-
7/45
Jose Tejada-Quintennia – Fel Hit:Run Injury – Driving While Impaired
-
8/45
Christopher Stephens – Second Degreee Trespass
-
9/45
Sherika Smith – PWIMSD Sch II
-
10/45
Joel Sledge – DV Protective Order Violation
-
-
11/45
Veronica Santana – Assault And Battery
-
12/45
Robert Robinson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
13/45
Lachase Norris – Flee:Elude – PWISD Marijuana –Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Contributing Del Of Juvenile
-
14/45
Nathanael McNeil – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
15/45
Brandi McCauslin – Simple Assault
-
-
16/45
Jacob Marsh – Driving While Impaired
-
17/45
Marilyn Lopez – Driving While Impaired
-
18/45
Jakez Johnson – Possess Weapon By Prisoner – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking Or Entering
-
19/45
Sasha Jenkins – Local Ordinance–Free Text
-
20/45
Rahim Jenkins – Obtain Property False Pretense – Assault By Pointing A Gun (Misdemeanor) – Uttering Paper With Forged Endorsement – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
-
21/45
Alfred Hollins – Second Degree Trespass
-
22/45
Jillian Hatley – Driving While Impaired
-
23/45
Ricardo Gunn – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
-
24/45
Ismael Guerrero–Diaz – Driving While Impaired
-
25/45
Rigoberto Guerrero – Possess Methamphetamine – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place
-
-
26/45
Jomar Greene – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
27/45
Melodi Graves – Driving While Impaired
-
28/45
Raul Garcia – Driving While Impaired
-
29/45
Jaquel Fregiste – Fel Hit:Run Injury – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
-
30/45
Chelsea Freeman – Simple Assault
-
-
31/45
Chad Fernandez – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
32/45
Abel Estrella – C:S–Sch II–Possess – Other
-
33/45
Wynter Eberheart – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
34/45
Jacquelyn Dorsey – Simple Assault
-
35/45
Divine Davis – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – C:S–Sch II–Simple Possession – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – PWISD Marijuana – PWISD Cocaine
-
-
36/45
Evonne Coley – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Driving While License Revoked
-
37/45
Derek Cleary – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Driving While Impaired – Injury To Real Property
-
38/45
Daishaun Burney – Driving While Impaired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Exceeding Posting Speed
-
39/45
Vonrique Brown – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
40/45
Joshua Blount – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
-
41/45
Kenneth Berry – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female
-
42/45
Walter Barringer – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz – Forgery – Free Text – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
43/45
Jeremiah Barber – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Of A Firearm – Misdemeanor Larceny – Burglary – First Degree – Identity Theft – Felony Larceny – Receive Stolen Goods:Property
-
44/45
Isaiah Ballard – Probation Violation
-
45/45
Cameron Aldridge – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.