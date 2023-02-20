Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 19th

1/45 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/45 Trevor Summers – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Probation Violation – Felony Larceny – Simple Assault

3/45 Daniell Williams – Simple Assault

4/45 Christopher Weaver – Simple Assault

5/45 Joshua Watkins – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



6/45 Rigoberto Villanueva – DV Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation – Driving While Impaired

7/45 Jose Tejada-Quintennia – Fel Hit:Run Injury – Driving While Impaired

8/45 Christopher Stephens – Second Degreee Trespass

9/45 Sherika Smith – PWIMSD Sch II

10/45 Joel Sledge – DV Protective Order Violation



11/45 Veronica Santana – Assault And Battery

12/45 Robert Robinson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

13/45 Lachase Norris – Flee:Elude – PWISD Marijuana –Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Contributing Del Of Juvenile

14/45 Nathanael McNeil – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

15/45 Brandi McCauslin – Simple Assault



16/45 Jacob Marsh – Driving While Impaired

17/45 Marilyn Lopez – Driving While Impaired

18/45 Jakez Johnson – Possess Weapon By Prisoner – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking Or Entering

19/45 Sasha Jenkins – Local Ordinance–Free Text

20/45 Rahim Jenkins – Obtain Property False Pretense – Assault By Pointing A Gun (Misdemeanor) – Uttering Paper With Forged Endorsement – Uttering A Forged Instrument



21/45 Alfred Hollins – Second Degree Trespass

22/45 Jillian Hatley – Driving While Impaired

23/45 Ricardo Gunn – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

24/45 Ismael Guerrero–Diaz – Driving While Impaired

25/45 Rigoberto Guerrero – Possess Methamphetamine – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place



26/45 Jomar Greene – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

27/45 Melodi Graves – Driving While Impaired

28/45 Raul Garcia – Driving While Impaired

29/45 Jaquel Fregiste – Fel Hit:Run Injury – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

30/45 Chelsea Freeman – Simple Assault



31/45 Chad Fernandez – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo – Misdemeanor Larceny

32/45 Abel Estrella – C:S–Sch II–Possess – Other

33/45 Wynter Eberheart – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

34/45 Jacquelyn Dorsey – Simple Assault

35/45 Divine Davis – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – C:S–Sch II–Simple Possession – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – PWISD Marijuana – PWISD Cocaine



36/45 Evonne Coley – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Driving While License Revoked

37/45 Derek Cleary – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Driving While Impaired – Injury To Real Property

38/45 Daishaun Burney – Driving While Impaired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Exceeding Posting Speed

39/45 Vonrique Brown – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

40/45 Joshua Blount – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



41/45 Kenneth Berry – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female

42/45 Walter Barringer – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz – Forgery – Free Text – Uttering A Forged Instrument

43/45 Jeremiah Barber – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Of A Firearm – Misdemeanor Larceny – Burglary – First Degree – Identity Theft – Felony Larceny – Receive Stolen Goods:Property

44/45 Isaiah Ballard – Probation Violation

45/45 Cameron Aldridge – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.