Gaston County Mugshots February 20th

1/30 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/30 Richard Shrader – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor

3/30 Timothy West – Break:Enter – Larceny, Misdemeanor

4/30 Truman Warner – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc Psg Area

5/30 James Walker – Habeas Corpus



6/30 Ricky Tyson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/30 Wayne Thomas – Indecent Exposure

8/30 William Sedich – Sex Exploit Minor, 3rd Degree – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

9/30 Rita Redmon – Assault, Simple

10/30 Bobby Ray – Obtain Property False Pretense



11/30 Matthew Penny – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Sch II, Possess – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Firearm, Possess, Felon

12/30 John Norris – Assault, Pointing A Gun

13/30 Benjie Nichols – Possess Stolen Property – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag

14/30 Andrew Mcdaniel – Worthless Check, Simple

15/30 Anquavius Littlejohn – DWLR Not Impaired REv



16/30 Dakota Ledford – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Marijuana, Possess

17/30 Jillian Lavair – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

18/30 Dustin Jones – DWI – Resist Public Officer – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area

19/30 Landon Hoyle – Burglary, 1st Degree – Larceny – Possess Stolen Property

20/30 Samuel Host – Assault, Female



21/30 Ashley Graham – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/30 Amanda Flowers – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst

23/30 Michael Deese – Larceny, Misdemeanor

24/30 Joseph Dawkins – Probation Violation

25/30 Shannon Case – Larceny, Misdemeanor



26/30 Richard Cannon – Trespass, 2nd Degree

27/30 Anthony Bowen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/30 Dennis Barnette – Non Support Child Iv D

29/30 Marqaue Armstrong – Parole Warrant

30/30 Desmoine Adams – Trespass, 2nd Degree





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, February 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.