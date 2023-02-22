Gaston County Mugshots February 21st

1/39 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/39 Adrian Woods – Parole Warrant

3/39 Ashley Miller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/39 Barry Edwards – Habeas Corpus

5/39 Bobby Ray – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst



6/39 Brenda Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

7/39 Centron Diew – Assault, Female

8/39 Daniel Chapman – Non Support Child Iv D – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/39 Daniel Tarlton – Domestic Violence Protection Order

10/39 Heather Hayes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation



11/39 Homer Hornsby – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/39 Jacob Carr – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/39 Jacob Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/39 Jamarcus Wray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/39 James Current – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor



16/39 James Smiley – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Other–Free Text – Break:Enter

17/39 James Willard – Larceny – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/39 Jason Reichard – Habeas Corpus

19/39 Jason Spencer – DWI

20/39 Jazzmine Walters – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/39 Jonathan Herndon – Larceny

22/39 Jordan Hosch – Habeas Corpus

23/39 Joshua Brommer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/39 Joshua Hunt – Habeas Corpus

25/39 Kara Johnson – Murder, First Degree, Attempt



26/39 Kendricus Hart – Resist Public Officer

27/39 Kendy Fernandez Castillo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Female – Threat, Communicate

28/39 Lashay Burris – Discharge Firearm In City – Assault, Simple – Go Armed To Terror Of Public

29/39 Matthew Johnson – Habeas Corpus

30/39 Melissa Crisp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



31/39 Michael Bailey – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

32/39 Michael Rodriguez. – Stalking, Cyber

33/39 Nicholas Hudson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/39 Ralph Roseboro – Fraud, Fail Work Paid

35/39 Shannon Cherry – Assault, Simple



36/39 Stephen Crook – Probation Violation

37/39 Steven Drumm – AWDW – Injury, Personal Property

38/39 Summer Lowe – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess

39/39 William Williamson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor















































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, February 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.