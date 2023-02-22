Gaston County Mugshots February 21st
Adrian Woods – Parole Warrant
Ashley Miller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Barry Edwards – Habeas Corpus
Bobby Ray – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
Brenda Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Centron Diew – Assault, Female
Daniel Chapman – Non Support Child Iv D – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Daniel Tarlton – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Heather Hayes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Homer Hornsby – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jacob Carr – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jacob Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jamarcus Wray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Current – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
James Smiley – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Other–Free Text – Break:Enter
James Willard – Larceny – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jason Reichard – Habeas Corpus
Jazzmine Walters – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jonathan Herndon – Larceny
Jordan Hosch – Habeas Corpus
Joshua Brommer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joshua Hunt – Habeas Corpus
Kara Johnson – Murder, First Degree, Attempt
Kendricus Hart – Resist Public Officer
Kendy Fernandez Castillo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Female – Threat, Communicate
Lashay Burris – Discharge Firearm In City – Assault, Simple – Go Armed To Terror Of Public
Matthew Johnson – Habeas Corpus
Melissa Crisp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Bailey – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Rodriguez. – Stalking, Cyber
Nicholas Hudson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ralph Roseboro – Fraud, Fail Work Paid
Shannon Cherry – Assault, Simple
Stephen Crook – Probation Violation
Steven Drumm – AWDW – Injury, Personal Property
Summer Lowe – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess
William Williamson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, February 21st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.