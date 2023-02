Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 21st

1/42 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/42 Charles Thompson – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Common Law Uttering – Probation Violation

3/42 Kyara Spuirll – Habitual Larceny

4/42 Derron Smith – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female

5/42 Anthony Smith – Non Support Of Child – Breaking-Entering Terrorized Injury – Assault On A Female



6/42 George Reid – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Posssession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Weapon

7/42 Jessica Robinson – Simple Assault

8/42 Tebian Ruff – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangualtion – Assault On A Female

9/42 Wayman Pitts – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation

10/42 Arnice Pasco – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Communication Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



11/42 Steven Nelson – Carrying Concealed Weapon

12/42 Christian Ortiz-Rozo – Attention To Obtaine Property By Pretense – Financial Transaction Card Theft

13/42 Christina Nash – Identify Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense – Obtain Property By False Pretense

14/42 Pattrick Mccray – Felony Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer

15/42 Brandon Lopez–Rojas – False Imprisonment – Carrying concealed Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun



16/42 Desttani Leon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Marijuana

17/42 MArcus Kornegay – Assault On A Female

18/42 Earl Killian – Misdemenaor Larceny

19/42 Shaquille Kelty – Assault On A Female – Rape Of A Child – Sexual Offense With A Child

20/42 Donald Johnson – Drink Beer:Wine While Driving – Expired Registration – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol



21/42 Darrack Johnson – Non Support Of Chils – Driving While License Revoked

22/42 Ian Jackson – Assault On A female

23/42 Anthony Harris – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

24/42 Parabath Gurling – Driving While Impaired

25/42 Davis Graves – Disorderly Conduct – Resisitng Public Officer



26/42 Justin Fraiser – Driving While Imapired

27/42 Kateria Flowers – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

28/42 Kendal Feilds – Assault On A Female

29/42 Jafari Fair – Possession Of Marijuana – Resisting Public Officer

30/42 Johnny Dunlap – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Habitual Larceny



31/42 Myles Coleman – Carrying Concealed Weapon

32/42 Maleesa Coleman – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

33/42 Jaycee Caldwell – Assault On A Government Official – Resisting Oublic Officer

34/42 Stephanie Brown – Simple Assault

35/42 William Brooks – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/42 Gregory Brewton – Obtain Property False Pretense

37/42 Josh Blackburn – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

38/42 Corbin Bilger – Possession Of Meth

39/42 Michele Benjamin – Hit: Run Leave Scene With Property Damage

40/42 Kelvin Beaufort – Felony Possession Of Marijuana



41/42 Juh-Mir Arrington – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

42/42 Donesha Anderson – Simple Assault





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg county mugshots from Tuesday, February 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.