Bahakel Digital: Digital Sales Manager

DIGITAL SALES MANAGER – Columbia, SC

Bahakel Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency for the Bahakel Communications broadcast group. WOLO-TV ABC Columbia is seeking a Digital Sales Manager (DSM). The DSM works with sales team members to develop and deliver unique and effective digital marketing solutions to new and existing clients. This person will become an expert in Bahakel Digital’s digital products suite and train all sellers to become proficient digital marketing consultants.

The DSM represents the station cluster in our company wide digital team.

The DSM also works with content contributors and station promotions teams to utilize digital marketing techniques to grow audience across all station on-air, digital, and social media platforms.

Responsibilities:

 Grow digital revenue and meet monthly budget goals

 Meet with sales staff members regularly to provide strategy, direction, implementation, optimization, analytics and reporting of digital campaigns

 Meet with clients and potential customers in-person, via video conferencing and teleconferencing to perform CNAs, develop and present proposals, sell and onboard new client campaigns, report campaign status updates during and provide post-campaign analysis

 Create station campaigns and contribute to groupwide multi-platform programs and initiatives

 Research and evaluate new media technology and product evaluations to share with the corporate digital team

 Maintain high level communications with all station and corporate management, sales staff, as well as digital operations support team

 Execute training for sales management, account executives, content producers and promotions department

Skills Necessary:

 Ability to lead, train and inspire sales professionals

 Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives, social media and content

 Hands on experience developing new business as a skilled negotiator and motivator, a proven track record of digital success

 Passion for leading and contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset

 Effective relationship-building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

 Strong understanding of the changing landscape of digital marketing

 Detail-oriented, strong in processes and planning, and fast-paced multi-tasker

 2+ years digital management experience, or 5+ years digital sales experience, preferably in a broadcast sales or ad agency environment

 Proficient with OTT, Digital Audio, Targeted Display, Paid Social, SEM, Targeted Email, Online Brand Management, SMS Text, Website Development and Hosting, SEO, and Events marketing preferred

 Proficient with MS Word, PowerPoint and excel

 Must have reliable transportation, valuable drivers license and satisfactory driving record Industry & Job Functions

 Digital, Marketing, Advertising

 Online, Mobile, Social Media, Broadcast Media

 Sales, Marketing Consultant, Sales Management, Digital Operations Management

Bahakel Communications, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. 01.18.22

Apply by sending your resume via email to: Jeff West jwest@bahakel.com