Gaston County Mugshots February 22nd

1/33 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/33 Alicia Barnes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/33 Amanda Nance – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/33 Andre Davis – Sch II, Possess

5/33 Andy Ayala-Orellana – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/33 Ashley Messer – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/33 Ashley Van Pelt – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony

8/33 Casey Mitchum – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

9/33 Celena Hanna – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor’

10/33 Chantayzja Humphrey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/33 David Hinkle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/33 David Woolard – Resist Public Officer

13/33 Don Lawing – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess W:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/33 Donriquisk Falls – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/33 Felicia Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/33 Hafees Adams – Habeas Corpus

17/33 Holi Childress – Resist Public Officer

18/33 Hunter Scovel – Fel Poss Synthetic Cannabinoid

19/33 James Lipscomb – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/33 Jamie Hill – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst



21/33 Jaqualyn Pepper – Trespass, Railroad Right Of Way – Litter, <15 Pounds – Resist Public Officer

22/33 Jerry Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/33 Jimmy Jenkins – Parole Warrant

24/33 Joshua Beam – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/33 Justin Price – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/33 Katherine Murray – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

27/33 Michael Ramsey – Assault, Female

28/33 Patricia Angle – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/33 Ronnie Godfrey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/33 Shelton Locklear – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female



31/33 Teresa Watts – Probation Violation.

32/33 Wendy Vincent – Probation Violation

33/33 Zachary Kopka – Cocaine, Possess – Sch II, Possess –Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.