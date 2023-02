Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 22nd

1/37 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/37 Rodrigue Withers – Possession Of Marijuana

3/37 Jose Yturvide–Salinas – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

4/37 Corey Williams – Fugitive / Extradition

5/37 Erica Walker – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation



6/37 Heather Triplett – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia

7/37 Edread Stanley – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

8/37 Johnny Sharp – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

9/37 Joshua ROberts – Simple Assault – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping

10/37 Joshua Parker – Resisting Public Officer – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation



11/37 Bridget Oliver – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/37 Deanna Moore – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Misdemenaor Larceny

13/37 Mariana Medina – Drive After Consuming Alcohol – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana

14/37 Keturah Mckinnis – Domestic Protection Order Vioaltion

15/37 Earnest Massey – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possesison Of Stolen Firearm – Felony Larceny



16/37 Cameron Mccann– Possession Of Marijuana – Contributing Delinquency Of A Juvenile

17/37 Yoset Blanc–Marquez – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Driving While Impaired

18/37 Kelley Lowder – Second Degree Trespass

19/37 Michael Jones – Second Degree Trespassing

20/37 Daquarius Jones – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marujuana – Resisiting Public Officer



21/37 Paul Jennings – Carrying Concealed Weapon

22/37 Amory Hinson – Breaking And Or Entering – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

23/37 Graciel Guzman–Gonzalez – Driving While Imapired – No License – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol

24/37 Luke Helms – Possession Of Sechdule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

25/37 Ryna Grayson – Second Degree Trespass



26/37 Kevin Garces – Fugitive / Extradition Other State

27/37 Quinton Fredlaw – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

28/37 Lavender Dumas – Habitual Larceny

29/37 JAmes Easterling – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

30/37 Dylan Delong – Intoxicated And Disruptive



31/37 Edgae Cuevas – Speeding

32/37 JAmes Clawson – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

33/37 Jaquan Carter – Injury To Perosnal Property

34/37 Amarion Caldwell – Possession Of Marijuna – Carrying Concealed Weapon

35/37 Jeremy Burris – Breaking Or Entering – Injury To Real Property



36/37 Messiah Blair – Robbery With Dangerous Weaopn – Felony Conspiracy

37/37 Leonard Bailey – Carrying Concealed Weapon











































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, February 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.