Gaston County Mugshots February 23rd

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Benjamin Miller – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren

3/36 Brandon Craig-Aylward – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/36 Brian Neagle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/36 Carlton Benton – Cocaine, Sell – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst



6/36 DaSilva Luvamba – Assault, Female

7/36 Heaven Brosnan – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn – Assault, Government Official – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Speed, Exceed Posted

8/36 Howard Gunn – Impede Traffick Sit:Stand:Lie – Intoxicated And Disruptive

9/36 Jami Thornburg – School Attendance Law Violation

10/36 Janelys Lesterio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/36 Jason Bridges – Failure To Appear, Felony – Break:Enter, Coin Machine – Larceny, Misdemeanor

12/36 JC Goodson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/36 Jeffrey Tino – Probation Violation

14/36 Jenaya Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/36 Jerome Newton – Failure To Appear, Felony



16/36 Jose Reyes – Habeas Corpus

17/36 Joseph Galloway – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/36 Joshua Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/36 Kenya Partlow – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Defraud, Innkeeper – AWDW

20/36 Kenyada Rhodes – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Defraud, Innkeeper



21/36 Kevin Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/36 Leanne Hoyle – Break:Enter

23/36 Michael Deal – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

24/36 Michael McGugan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/36 Michael Tscheiller – School Attendance Law Violation



26/36 Mikki Crews – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

27/36 Mincie McNamara – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/36 Misty Richardson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/36 Nila Hill– Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Defraud, Innkeeper

30/36 Randy Carpenter – Non Support Child Iv D



31/36 Raven Shelton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/36 Richard Thornbug – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess

33/36 Steven Farley – Sex Offender:Child Premises

34/36 Suany Jimenez – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

35/36 Tracey Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



36/36 Zaria Williams – Trespass Impede School Bus – Disorderly Conduct









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.