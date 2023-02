Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 23rd

1/29 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/29 Makahi Al-Fayad – Flee Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

3/29 Jason Allen – Assault On A Female

4/29 Kaleb Boger – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

5/29 Travis Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/29 Xavier Brown – Common Law Robbery

7/29 Gerry Burns – Murder – Assault Intent To Kill – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

8/29 Deonte Carter – Domestic violence Protection Order violation

9/29 William Biabella – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering

10/29 Benjamin Graves – Involuntary Manslaughter – Death By Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger



11/29 Sean Gallagher – Possession Of Meth With Intention To Sell / Deliver

12/29 Elvin Eaddy – Carrying Concealed Weapon

13/29 Tryson Hall – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

14/29 Hyson Grier – Driving While License Revoked – Revoked Tag

15/29 Markail Greene – Driving While imapired – Reckless Driving To Endanger



16/29 Wendy Hardee – Misdemeanor Larceny

17/29 Courtney Johnson – Assault On A Female

18/29 Sean Moreno – Assault On A Female

19/29 Lashalia Owens – Common Law Robbery

20/29 Jennifer Mullis – Driving While Imapired



21/29 Jalik Person – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisitng Public Officer

22/29 Wendell Phillips – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

23/29 Shaquille Steele – Flee Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

24/29 Antoine Springs – Common Law Forgery

25/29 Kendrick Sheats – Breaking Or Entering



26/29 Randy Tate – Breaking And or Entering – Felony Larceny – Habitual Felon

27/29 Trailelle Turner – Domestic Violence Protective Order

28/29 Jose Veliz–Ronquillo – First Degree Murder

29/29 April Turner – Possession Drug Paraphernalia



























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, February 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.