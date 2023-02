Gaston County Mugshots February 25th

1/26 Gaston County Mugshots

2/26 Montrice Wilson – Possessio Of Cocaine

3/26 Arron White – Injury To Real Property

4/26 Lydell Walker – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Driving While Intoxicated

5/26 Christopher Walker – Probation Violation



6/26 Donna Soles – Larceny – Contributing Delinquincy Of Juvenile

7/26 Melissa Slangle – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/26 Shawna Morrow – Failure To Appear In Court – Simple Assault

9/26 Michael Moore – Larceny

10/26 Steven Mince – Firearm Possession



11/26 Stephanie Metcalf – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Failure To Appear In Court

12/26 Jason Jackson–Jones – Driving While License Revoked – Recless Driving – Speeding

13/26 Clausia Ingle – Failure To Appear In Court

14/26 Steven Henson – Possession Of Cocaine

15/26 Mark Hanzel – Assault On A Government Official – Misuse Of Telephone System



16/26 Christopher Greene – Extradition :Fugitive In Other State

17/26 David Falls – Posseession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

18/26 Britt Dube – Assault On A Female

19/26 Edward Cruz – Discharge Firearm In City – Injury To Personal Property

20/26 Justice Clark – Failure To Appear In Court



21/26 Christy Cherry – Possession Of Meth – Possessional Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

22/26 Ashley Cherry – Larceny – Contributing Deliquency Of Juvenile

23/26 Rita Capps – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Parphernalia – Possession Of Marijuana

24/26 Joseph Bridges – Possession Of Firearm – Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Assault on A Female

25/26 David Branch – Assault On A Female



26/26 Allman Ray – Failure To Appear In Court





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, February 25th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.