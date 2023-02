Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 25th

1/36 Meckelenburg county Mugshots

2/36 Maricela Vazquez–Cortez – Driving While Impaired

3/36 Demario White – Possession Of Marijuana – Possessio Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/36 Rico Williams – Second Degree TRespassing

5/36 Kenneth Valverde–Andino – Assault On A Female



6/36 Dwayne Taylor – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Discharging Weapon In Occupied Dwelling

7/36 Kyshaleigh Sloan – Possession Of Marijuana

8/36 Erick Resendiz–Nolasco – Possession Of Marijuana

9/36 Mayah Saddler – Expires Registration – Expired Inspection Sticker

10/36 Zachary Sipe – Create Marijuana



11/36 Joshua Randolph – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation – Communication Threats

12/36 Faith Mcmullen – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing – Breaking And Or Entering

13/36 Brianna Mckinnon – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal

14/36 Joseph Little – Assault On A Female

15/36 Kelvin Lofton – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia –



16/36 Tyrone Mccarroll – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

17/36 Austin Kegarise – Driving While Impaired

18/36 Benjamin Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resistiing Public Officer – Injury to personal Property

19/36 Jamar Johnson – Simple Assualt

20/36 Paul Harper – Driving While Impaired



21/36 Talon Harston – Selling Malt Beverage

22/36 James Hilderbrand – Possesssion of Counterfeit Instrument – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Attention TP Obtaine Property By False Pretense – Identify Theft

23/36 Harvey Harmon – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell : Deliver – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon

24/36 Tyquane Gaord – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication

25/36 Rebecca De-Los-Santos – Fugitive : Extradtion Other State



26/36 Own Gennaro – Asssault On A Female

27/36 Aufrey Gibson – Possession Of Heroin

28/36 Robert Cooke – Misdemeanor Larceny

29/36 Khalic Brown – Assault On A Female

30/36 Ryan Briones – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Marijuana – Sotlen Goods



31/36 Joel Black – Driving While Impaired

32/36 Ryan Black – Assault On A Female

33/36 William Boyd – Attemt TO Break And Enter Building

34/36 Kendrick Baker – Assault On A Female–Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault By Strangulation

35/36 Darien Allington – Assault On A Female



36/36 GeEzell Adams – Fugitive In Other State









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, February 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.