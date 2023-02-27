ABC Columbia: Chief Photojournalist

WOLO-TV/ABC Columbia, South Carolina’s capital city ABC affiliate has an immediate opening for a Chief Photojournalist.

We are looking for a team oriented, hard working, multi-talented individual to cover daily news, sports, and special assignments. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting, and non-linear editing skills. Experience with Apple products, and Final Cut Pro or similar software is preferred.

The position also calls for previous experience with managing multiple tasks. Manage and active supervision of a growing staff of photojournalists and studio personnel. In addition, a good working knowledge of television studio operations and procedures will be a part of consideration. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs, and carry equipment on a daily basis is required.

Send Resume and links with video story samples to:

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com