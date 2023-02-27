ABC Columbia: MMJ/Weather Position

ABC Columbia News WOLO TV in the capital city of Columbia has an opening for a Multi Media Journalist with weather experience.

We are looking for an individual to join the ABC Columbia News team as a MMJ for our newscasts. Hit the ground running with reporting skills, bring ideas to the table, report and conduct liveshots for newscasts.

The position calls for knowledge of Live U, live capabilities, videography skills, new media, including web.

In addition, the preferred candidate will have weather forecasting skills. Must have the ability to meet deadline and work under pressure. Must be available to work weekends, overnights, and holidays. Must exhibit sound news judgment. Prefer minimum of one-year reporting, shooting and or weather forecasting. Journalism or Mass Communication degree preferred.

Primary duties will be to shoot, write, edit, report for newscasts. The person in the position will also fill in, as needed, for multiple newscasts forecast, record forecasts for multiple digital platforms, report live during weather events including Hurricane coverage. Knowledge of The Weather Company’s MAX product line, WSI Max System, preferred.

Must have a good driving record.

Send reel and resume to Crysty Vaughan, News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

