Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 26th

1/42 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/42 Alexander Ordonez – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Cons Robbery Dangrs Weapon

3/42 Alfred Wooden – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Expired Inspection Sticker

4/42 Anthony Harrison – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/42 Briana Key – Injury To Real Property – Injury To Personal Property



6/42 Chante Brown – Misdmemeanor Larceny

7/42 Christopher Williams – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Common Law Robbery – False Imprisonment

8/42 Ciprian Agafitei – DV Protective Order Violation

9/42 Corey Williams – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speeding – Assault On A Female

10/42 Daiyuntra Dubose – Driving While Impaired



11/42 Daven Osgood – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Consipracy – Felony – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

12/42 Edgar Garcia-Perez – Driving While Impaired

13/42 Edward Baldwin – Possess Methamphetamine – Second Degree Trespass

14/42 Edward Isom – Second Degree Trespass – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw

15/42 Erika Hodsden – Injury To Personal Property



16/42 Gina Tobin – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass

17/42 Graciano Miranda – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female

18/42 Gregory Holmes – Simple Assault

19/42 Hunter Feduska – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Speeding

20/42 Ivy Knox – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Injury To Real Property



21/42 Ja’Tonio Patterson – Assault On A Female

22/42 Jared Grant – Assault On A Female

23/42 Jarmel Brevard – Felony Larceny – Communicating Threats – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny

24/42 Jemarr Love – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force

25/42 John Lovell – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Littering Not > 15 Lbs – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License



26/42 Justin Farmer – Misdemeanor Larceny

27/42 Kenneth Green – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Open Container Alcohol Vol

28/42 Kenyon Dobie – Assault On A Female

29/42 Kevin Walker – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

30/42 Kysohn Livingston – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment



31/42 Leonard Kirkpatrick – Misdemeanor Larceny

32/42 Matthew Pabon – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Injury To Personal Property

33/42 Mica’Ren Elam – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

34/42 Nala Edwards – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

35/42 Nathaniel Hayes – Assault On A Female



36/42 Owen Gennaro – Purch Fireaarm Viol Dom Order

37/42 Robert Pigott – PWISD Marijuana – Felony Possession Marijuana – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Co:Campus Police Ofcr – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

38/42 Shaheed Covington – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper – Felony Conspiracy

39/42 Shatina Graham – Misdemenaor Child Abuse

40/42 Tajah Hill – Breaking Or Entering



41/42 Terrell Brown – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

42/42 Warren Cleeland – Driving While Impaired





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.