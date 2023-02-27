WAKA: General Sales Manager

Caryn Little,

WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama is looking for an exceptional General Sales Manager to lead our local veteran sales team with 4 linear properties and a full suite of digital offerings. Any candidate to be considered must have Television Sales Management a proven track record of success.

The ideal candidate will have:
 Wide Orbit Traffic and Sales experience or similar product
 Proficiency in Microsoft Office products,
 Great organizational skills,
 Exceptional presentation and communication skills
 Creative solution-oriented forward thinking to attain and retain clients
 Ability to identify nontraditional prospects or opportunities
 Dynamic leadership to foster a winning culture to achieve budgets and grow revenue for local, regional, and digital sales
 Experience in guiding, motivating, and leading a successful sales team.
 Extensive experience handling political advertising
 A professional appearance
 Experience selling multiple stations and multiple platforms
 3-5 years’ experience in senior sales management
 A valid driver’s license and a good driving record
 The ability to hire and train as needed
 Strong budgeting, inventory control and pricing abilities

The successful candidate that is offered this position will receive a generous compensation package along with company benefits.

If this sounds like you, please send your resume along with cover letter and references to:
General Manager, WAKA/WNCF 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL
36109 or email to jobs@waka.com.

EOE