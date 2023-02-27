WAKA: General Sales Manager

WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama is looking for an exceptional General Sales Manager to lead our local veteran sales team with 4 linear properties and a full suite of digital offerings. Any candidate to be considered must have Television Sales Management a proven track record of success.
The ideal candidate will have:
Wide Orbit Traffic and Sales experience or similar product
Proficiency in Microsoft Office products,
Great organizational skills,
Exceptional presentation and communication skills
Creative solution-oriented forward thinking to attain and retain clients
Ability to identify nontraditional prospects or opportunities
Dynamic leadership to foster a winning culture to achieve budgets and grow revenue for local, regional, and digital sales
Experience in guiding, motivating, and leading a successful sales team.
Extensive experience handling political advertising
A professional appearance
Experience selling multiple stations and multiple platforms
3-5 years’ experience in senior sales management
A valid driver’s license and a good driving record
The ability to hire and train as needed
Strong budgeting, inventory control and pricing abilities
The successful candidate that is offered this position will receive a generous compensation package along with company benefits.
If this sounds like you, please send your resume along with cover letter and references to:
General Manager, WAKA/WNCF 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL
36109 or email to jobs@waka.com.
EOE