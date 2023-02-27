WAKA: General Sales Manager

WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama is looking for an exceptional General Sales Manager to lead our local veteran sales team with 4 linear properties and a full suite of digital offerings. Any candidate to be considered must have Television Sales Management a proven track record of success.

The ideal candidate will have:

 Wide Orbit Traffic and Sales experience or similar product

 Proficiency in Microsoft Office products,

 Great organizational skills,

 Exceptional presentation and communication skills

 Creative solution-oriented forward thinking to attain and retain clients

 Ability to identify nontraditional prospects or opportunities

 Dynamic leadership to foster a winning culture to achieve budgets and grow revenue for local, regional, and digital sales

 Experience in guiding, motivating, and leading a successful sales team.

 Extensive experience handling political advertising

 A professional appearance

 Experience selling multiple stations and multiple platforms

 3-5 years’ experience in senior sales management

 A valid driver’s license and a good driving record

 The ability to hire and train as needed

 Strong budgeting, inventory control and pricing abilities

The successful candidate that is offered this position will receive a generous compensation package along with company benefits.

If this sounds like you, please send your resume along with cover letter and references to:

General Manager, WAKA/WNCF 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL

36109 or email to jobs@waka.com.

EOE