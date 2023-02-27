WAKA: Sports Director/Anchor

WAKA-TV and WNCF-TV is accepting applications for a Sports Director/Anchor to lead their sports department for the local CBS affiliate and the local ABC affiliate in Montgomery, AL.

The Sports Director/Anchor will not only anchor daily sportscasts, but the candidate will also produce/anchor sports specials throughout the year. Good organization and communication skills are a must. Two years’ sports anchoring and reporting experience preferred. Journalism degree or a related field is also preferred.

Send cover letter, resume and link to your online reel to jobs@waka.com.

No phone calls please.

EOE

2.17.23