WCCB Charlotte: Master Control Operator

Bahakel Communications is looking for a Master Control Operator for our 23 channels of programming (Primary and Sub channels) for WCCB, WOLO, WFXB and BSE (Bahakel Sports and Entertainment). This shift will primarily be 2pm – midnight, and will require weekends. Shift coverage is required as needed to cover shifts.

Primary Duties include, but are not limited to:

– On air switching, proficient to meet the needs of WCCB, WOLO, WFXB and BSE.

– Set up and record programming from satellite, servers & production.

– Ingest commercials & programming for on-air from servers.

– Monitor & maintain video & audio from HD programs.

– Maintain the program log, enter the correct air times of commercials, program start times & compare the log to the current days playlist.

– Monitor and record levels for Hi-definition transmitters as required by FCC & FAA.

– Receive, log & air EAS tests and alerts as required by the FCC.

– Air weather crawls and warning tones as required by the FCC.

Secondary duties include, but are not limited to:

-News and studio program and recording support.

-Camera video control and operation.

-Recordings for other departments as requested.

-Maintain a clean & organized working environment.

-Any other duties assigned by management to meet the operational needs of both WCCB, WOLO, WFXB and BSE.

Interested Applicants should send their resume and cover letter to:

Scott Werges

Operations Manager

swerges@wccbcharlotte.com

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE 2/23/23

