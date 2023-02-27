WCCB Charlotte: Master Control Operator

Bahakel Communications is looking for a Master Control Operator for our 23 channels of programming (Primary and Sub channels) for WCCB, WOLO, WFXB and BSE (Bahakel Sports and Entertainment). This shift will primarily be 2pm – midnight, and will require weekends. Shift coverage is required as needed to cover shifts.
Primary Duties include, but are not limited to:
– On air switching, proficient to meet the needs of WCCB, WOLO, WFXB and BSE.
– Set up and record programming from satellite, servers & production.
– Ingest commercials & programming for on-air from servers.
– Monitor & maintain video & audio from HD programs.
– Maintain the program log, enter the correct air times of commercials, program start times & compare the log to the current days playlist.
– Monitor and record levels for Hi-definition transmitters as required by FCC & FAA.
– Receive, log & air EAS tests and alerts as required by the FCC.
– Air weather crawls and warning tones as required by the FCC.
Secondary duties include, but are not limited to:
-News and studio program and recording support.
-Camera video control and operation.
-Recordings for other departments as requested.
-Maintain a clean & organized working environment.
-Any other duties assigned by management to meet the operational needs of both WCCB, WOLO, WFXB and BSE.
Interested Applicants should send their resume and cover letter to:
Scott Werges
Operations Manager
swerges@wccbcharlotte.com
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
EOE 2/23/23
2/23/23