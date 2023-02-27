WCCB Charlotte: Newscast Director (Evening/Weekend)

WCCB Television (based in Charlotte, NC) is seeking an individual for an immediate opportunity as a fulltime Newscast Director for live/recorded broadcasts. This position is primarily 3pm to midnight, including the weekend shift. This position will also be required to fill-in for vacation relief or any other shifts necessary to meet the operational needs of Bahakel Communications.

Prerequisites

– Knowledge of the broadcast industry, particularly as it pertains to the production of local news programming

– Proven ability to lead production during live programming

– Ability to adapt to a fast-paced quickly changing environment and lead others through these changes in a clear, concise and calm manner

– Ability to establish and maintain harmonious relationships to serve as a liaison between operations management & news management

– Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field or equivalent work experience is preferred

– Three years of experience as a broadcast director, preferable in news is preferred

Primary Duties

– Direct/Technical Directing of our evening and weekend content for WCCB and WOLO television

– Work closely with producers on rundown preparation, segment design and graphic presentation

– Lead implementation of new concepts/ideas for newscasts

– Establish quality control and consistent look from the various technical operational positions

– Responsible for post-show review, troubleshooting and technical problem solving

Secondary Duties

– Graphical support, Audio support, Studio support

– Special project assist (Bahakel Entertainment/Remote Broadcasts) as needed

– Vacation coverage as required due to staffing as needed

Interested Applicants should send or email resumes to:

Rick Gamertsfelder/VP Operations Bahakel Communications

rgamertsfelder@bahakelcomm.com

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte NC 28205

No Phone Calls Please

EOE 2/23/23