WCCB Charlotte: Newscast Director (Evening/Weekend)

WCCB Television (based in Charlotte, NC) is seeking an individual for an immediate opportunity as a fulltime Newscast Director for live/recorded broadcasts. This position is primarily 3pm to midnight, including the weekend shift. This position will also be required to fill-in for vacation relief or any other shifts necessary to meet the operational needs of Bahakel Communications.
Prerequisites
– Knowledge of the broadcast industry, particularly as it pertains to the production of local news programming
– Proven ability to lead production during live programming
– Ability to adapt to a fast-paced quickly changing environment and lead others through these changes in a clear, concise and calm manner
– Ability to establish and maintain harmonious relationships to serve as a liaison between operations management & news management
– Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field or equivalent work experience is preferred
– Three years of experience as a broadcast director, preferable in news is preferred
Primary Duties
– Direct/Technical Directing of our evening and weekend content for WCCB and WOLO television
– Work closely with producers on rundown preparation, segment design and graphic presentation
– Lead implementation of new concepts/ideas for newscasts
– Establish quality control and consistent look from the various technical operational positions
– Responsible for post-show review, troubleshooting and technical problem solving
Secondary Duties
– Graphical support, Audio support, Studio support
– Special project assist (Bahakel Entertainment/Remote Broadcasts) as needed
– Vacation coverage as required due to staffing as needed
Interested Applicants should send or email resumes to:
Rick Gamertsfelder/VP Operations Bahakel Communications
rgamertsfelder@bahakelcomm.com
WCCB Television
One Television Place
Charlotte NC 28205
No Phone Calls Please
EOE 2/23/23