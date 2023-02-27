WCCB Charlotte: Producer News/Opinion Show

WCCB Charlotte Needs a Producer For Our News/Opinion Show

February 17, 2023

WCCB Charlotte Needs a Producer For Our News/Opinion Show WCCB News The Edge is looking for an enthusiastic, dynamic, detail oriented, studio-based producer with live experience who knows their way around a control room. We’re seeking a leader who is collaborative, passionate and creative about curating, then presenting a very wide range of news and pop culture topics for an opinion based, debate style conversation based in respect.

The show will have a moderator and panel of people with different life experiences, so you need to have comprehensive talent management skills. Supporting them & listening to them is paramount, which means you cannot be a person who just says “yes”. You must be a skilled writer, able to break down local & national news quickly in preparation for air. The ideal candidate is a multi-tasker who responds well to deadlines, communicates clearly and can give and take direct notes. Produce accurately on the fly as if you have planned in advance.

You should also be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for Stories.

If this job sounds like a great fit for you, please send your resume & link to your reel:

Andrew Scher

c/o WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

email: AScher@Bahakel.com

No phone calls.

Please mention where you heard about this position.

EOE

