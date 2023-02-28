Gaston County Mugshots February 27th

1/40 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/40 Alan Velasquez-Lopez – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

3/40 Brandon Gleaton – Trespass, 2nd Degree

4/40 Brent Blackmon – Injury, Real Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor

5/40 Christopher Oropeza – Probation Violation



6/40 Courtney Norris – Probation Violation

7/40 David Sisk – Probation Violation, Other County

8/40 Destiny Bush – Larceny, Misdemeanor

9/40 Dominique Rorie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/40 Dyshawn Wiley – Assault, Simple



11/40 Edgar Cuevas – Failure To Comply

12/40 Eloise Edington – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/40 Eric Mendez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/40 Hannah Hunt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/40 Henry Gonzalez – True Bill Of Indictment



16/40 Holli Watkins – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Conspiracy – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

17/40 Hyson Grier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/40 Jacob Adair – Larceny, Misdemeanor

19/40 James Odonahue – DWI – Open Cnt MBV:UNFWN Prop CY:CTY – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Speed, Failure To Reduce

20/40 Jenny White – Habeas Corpus



21/40 Jermaine Brown – Sch I, Possess – Sch VI, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Conceal Handgun Permit Viol

22/40 Jerry Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/40 Jesus Delavega-Rojo – Traffic, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Failure To Appear, Felony – Immigration

24/40 Jorge Trejo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation

25/40 Joshua Howell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/40 Justin Ledford – Probation Violation

27/40 Justo Martinez Cortes – DWI – Malt Bev:Unfort Wine, Consume, While Driving – License, No Operators – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

28/40 Kenneth Gregory – Habeas Corpus

29/40 Kenneth Toller – Larceny, Misdemeanor

30/40 Kimberly Vargo – Non Support Child Iv D



31/40 Latasha Lee – Probation Violation

32/40 Lumarris Guinn – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/40 Marquis Mackins – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fogery – Utter Forged Instrument – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/40 Raymond Delong – Parole Warrant

35/40 Reginald Miller – Probation Violation, Other County



36/40 Sandy Miller – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

37/40 Shannon Callahan – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

38/40 Tina Payne – Stalking

39/40 Tony James – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

40/40 Vaughn Briscoe – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo – Conspiracy

















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, February 27th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.