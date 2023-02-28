Gaston County Mugshots February 27th
Alan Velasquez-Lopez – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Brandon Gleaton – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Brent Blackmon – Injury, Real Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Christopher Oropeza – Probation Violation
Courtney Norris – Probation Violation
David Sisk – Probation Violation, Other County
Destiny Bush – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Dominique Rorie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dyshawn Wiley – Assault, Simple
Edgar Cuevas – Failure To Comply
Eloise Edington – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Eric Mendez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Hannah Hunt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Henry Gonzalez – True Bill Of Indictment
Holli Watkins – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Conspiracy – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
Hyson Grier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jacob Adair – Larceny, Misdemeanor
James Odonahue – DWI – Open Cnt MBV:UNFWN Prop CY:CTY – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Speed, Failure To Reduce
Jenny White – Habeas Corpus
Jermaine Brown – Sch I, Possess – Sch VI, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Conceal Handgun Permit Viol
Jerry Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jesus Delavega-Rojo – Traffic, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Failure To Appear, Felony – Immigration
Jorge Trejo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Joshua Howell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Justin Ledford – Probation Violation
Justo Martinez Cortes – DWI – Malt Bev:Unfort Wine, Consume, While Driving – License, No Operators – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display
Kenneth Gregory – Habeas Corpus
Kenneth Toller – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Kimberly Vargo – Non Support Child Iv D
Latasha Lee – Probation Violation
Lumarris Guinn – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marquis Mackins – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fogery – Utter Forged Instrument – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Raymond Delong – Parole Warrant
Reginald Miller – Probation Violation, Other County
Sandy Miller – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Shannon Callahan – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Tina Payne – Stalking
Tony James – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Vaughn Briscoe – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo – Conspiracy
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, February 27th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.