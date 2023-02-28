Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 27th
Alan Cruz – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – PWISD Marijuana – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – No Operator’s License – Drive After Consuming <21
Alvin Green – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure
Angelica Mendez – PWISD Maru Paraphernalia
Anna Medlin – Attempted Larceny
Ariel Hoover – Breaking And:Or Entering (Misdemeanor) – Simple Assault
Austin Robinson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Brandin Almond – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Brandon Shelley – Resisting Public Officer
Bret Vanbuskirk – Felony Probation Violation
Carneal Robinson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Ceu UK – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Charlie Ellis – Common Law Robbery – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Trespass On RR Right Of Way
Charneria Funderburk – Simple Assault
Christian Mccoy – Obstructing Justice – PWIMSD Sch II – C:S–Sch IV– Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Daquan Archie – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Darrell Taylor – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
David Fogle – Obtain Property False Pretense
David James – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Dexter Thomas – Injury To Personal Property
Diavion Washington – DV Protective Order Violation
Emanuel Copote-Angelina – Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Proper – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City – Injury To Personal Property
Emonnei Crossin – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Fail To Wear Seat Belt–Driver
Eric Mason – Breaking Or Entering – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Fantana Cruz – Driving While Impaired
Gabriel Fountain – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Gregory Ingram – Assault On A Female
Hannah Hunt – Assault And Battery – Simple Assault
Isaac Vasquez – AWDWIKISI
Jacob Lester – Break And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Felony Conspiracy
James Jeter – DV Protective Order Violation
Jarell Gilmore – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Joel Whitley – Larceny After Break:Enter
Kadravia Potts – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Kennedy Sebastian-Sechler – Breaking Or Entering
Kenya Singleton – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Kevin Moore – Felony Possession Marijuana – Felony Possession Sch I CS
Kristen Schimmel – Simple Assault
Melanie Muro-Rios – Simple Assault
Micah Bouler – H:I Felony Probation Violation – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Michael Anderson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Michael Barber – PWISD Marijuana – PWISD Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Mullis – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Raheid White – PWISD Marijuana – Felony Possession Marijuana – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS
Robert Tyson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Entering
Rubin Carr – Second Degree Trespass
Shawn Camp – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny
Sheraton Adams – Simple Assault
Shonna Bento – Simple Assault
Terrence Blanding – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Terry Withers – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
Timothy Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Tory Adams – AWDWIKISI
Tre’on Edwards – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Trishawnna Mitchell – Misdemeanor Larceny – Injury To Personal Property
Warren Davis – Larceny From The Person – First Degree Force Sex Offense – First Degree Kidnapping – First Degree Forcible Rape – Resisting Public Officer – Assault By Pointing A Gun
William Albright – Obtain Property False Pretense – Felony Larceny
Xavier Potts – IV-D Non-Support Of Child
Zoey Adams – Felony Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, February 27th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.