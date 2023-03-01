Gaston County Mugshots February 28th
-
1/33
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/33
Shon Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
3/33
Kijon Williams – License, No Operators – License, Possess:Display, After:Ficticious:Revoked – Insurance, No Liability – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Sch VI, Possess – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
4/33
Jerome Tyson – Fictitious Info To Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
-
5/33
Dezeree Truelove – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
6/33
Steven Sutton – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
7/33
Nina Stewart – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
8/33
Quantavous – Sharpe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
9/33
Kenesha Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
10/33
Sanchez Nicholson – True Bill Of Indictment
-
-
11/33
Ida Nichols – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
12/33
Steven Mince – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
13/33
Ashley Meeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
14/33
Antonio McClure – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
15/33
Rigo Marquez–Ortega – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – License, No Operators – License, Possess:Display, After:Ficticious:Revoked
-
-
16/33
Rebekah Lee – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
-
17/33
Jeffrey Johnson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
18/33
Patrick Green – Assault, Female
-
19/33
John Graham – Probation Violation
-
20/33
Jordan Finley – Sch II, Possess – Posses Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
21/33
Robert Duncan – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Property
-
22/33
Robert Davis – Habeas Corpus
-
23/33
Landon Devinney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/33
Benjamin Davis – Assault, Female
-
25/33
James Daniel – DWI – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph
-
-
26/33
Briea Curry – Alter:Remove Gun Serial Number – Firearm, Possess, Educational Property – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess
-
27/33
Mandy Crump – Probation Violation
-
28/33
Yolonda Clemmons – Embezzlement – Larceny, Employee
-
-
30/33
Timothy Brackett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
31/33
George Booth – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
32/33
Michael Black – Parole Warrant – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
-
33/33
Roberto Auls – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, February 28th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.