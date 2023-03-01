Gaston County Mugshots February 28th

1/33 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/33 Shon Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/33 Kijon Williams – License, No Operators – License, Possess:Display, After:Ficticious:Revoked – Insurance, No Liability – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Sch VI, Possess – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/33 Jerome Tyson – Fictitious Info To Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

5/33 Dezeree Truelove – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/33 Steven Sutton – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control

7/33 Nina Stewart – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/33 Quantavous – Sharpe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/33 Kenesha Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/33 Sanchez Nicholson – True Bill Of Indictment



11/33 Ida Nichols – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/33 Steven Mince – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/33 Ashley Meeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/33 Antonio McClure – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/33 Rigo Marquez–Ortega – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – License, No Operators – License, Possess:Display, After:Ficticious:Revoked



16/33 Rebekah Lee – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

17/33 Jeffrey Johnson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/33 Patrick Green – Assault, Female

19/33 John Graham – Probation Violation

20/33 Jordan Finley – Sch II, Possess – Posses Drug Paraphernalia



21/33 Robert Duncan – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Property

22/33 Robert Davis – Habeas Corpus

23/33 Landon Devinney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/33 Benjamin Davis – Assault, Female

25/33 James Daniel – DWI – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph



26/33 Briea Curry – Alter:Remove Gun Serial Number – Firearm, Possess, Educational Property – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess

27/33 Mandy Crump – Probation Violation

28/33 Yolonda Clemmons – Embezzlement – Larceny, Employee

29/33 Tammy Brooks – AWDW

30/33 Timothy Brackett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/33 George Booth – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree

32/33 Michael Black – Parole Warrant – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

33/33 Roberto Auls – Failure To Appear, Felony



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, February 28th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.