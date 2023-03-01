Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 28th

1/35 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/35 William Albright – Resiting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

3/35 Latoya Alderman – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Identify Theft

4/35 Mtthew lexi – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/35 Christian Carr – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Title



6/35 Mutassium Awadallah – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substnaces – Driving While License Revoked

7/35 Haven Coffey – Second Degree Trespass

8/35 Bryan Davis – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

9/35 Briyelle Coleman – Driving while License Revoked – Felony Hit/Run

10/35 Marvin Ellerbe – Assault On a female



11/35 Jared Grant – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

12/35 Reginal Gilkesson – Obtain Property False Pretense

13/35 Raymond Hart – Misdemeanor Lareceny – Second Degree Trespss

14/35 Danielle Hodges – Simple Assault

15/35 Cheyenne Hines – Assault And Battery – Driving Not Imapired Revoked – Ficticious Title



16/35 Sharon Johnson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/35 Latisha Jones – Simple Assult

18/35 Eric Leclair – Possession On Stolen Goods:Props – Larceny After Break/Enter – Breaking And Or Entering

19/35 Tyrone Mccarroll – Resisitng Public Officer – FAilure TO Reduce Speed – Reckless Driving To Endanger

20/35 Sean Nichols – Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/35 Deforrest Pratt – BreakOr Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny

22/35 Charles Pratt – Non Support Of Child

23/35 Sergio Mejiaperez – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Government Official

24/35 Juan Rosales–Auxume – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break Enter

25/35 Shelton Sandifer – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault



26/35 Robert Stewart – Simple Assault – Communication Threats

27/35 Derrick Strother – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication

28/35 Kevin Stuart – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter

29/35 James Walker – Trafficking MDA:MDMA

30/35 Isiah Walker– Second Degree Trespass



31/35 Tavian Tillman – Assault On A Female

32/35 Larelle Williams – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/35 Glenwood Williams – Altering Serial Numbers – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

34/35 Christopher Weathers – Dribing While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License Number

35/35 Tisa Young – Simple Assault







































































Check out the Mecklenburg county mugshots from Tuesday, February 28th.

*All are presumed innocent until guilty.