Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 28th
William Albright – Resiting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Latoya Alderman – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Identify Theft
Mtthew lexi – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Christian Carr – Driving While License Revoked – Ficticious Title
Mutassium Awadallah – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substnaces – Driving While License Revoked
Haven Coffey – Second Degree Trespass
Bryan Davis – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Briyelle Coleman – Driving while License Revoked – Felony Hit/Run
Marvin Ellerbe – Assault On a female
Jared Grant – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Reginal Gilkesson – Obtain Property False Pretense
Raymond Hart – Misdemeanor Lareceny – Second Degree Trespss
Danielle Hodges – Simple Assault
Cheyenne Hines – Assault And Battery – Driving Not Imapired Revoked – Ficticious Title
Sharon Johnson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Latisha Jones – Simple Assult
Eric Leclair – Possession On Stolen Goods:Props – Larceny After Break/Enter – Breaking And Or Entering
Tyrone Mccarroll – Resisitng Public Officer – FAilure TO Reduce Speed – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Sean Nichols – Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Deforrest Pratt – BreakOr Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny
Charles Pratt – Non Support Of Child
Sergio Mejiaperez – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Government Official
Juan Rosales–Auxume – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break Enter
Shelton Sandifer – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault
Robert Stewart – Simple Assault – Communication Threats
Derrick Strother – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication
Kevin Stuart – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
James Walker – Trafficking MDA:MDMA
Isiah Walker– Second Degree Trespass
Tavian Tillman – Assault On A Female
Larelle Williams – Misdemeanor Larceny
Glenwood Williams – Altering Serial Numbers – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Christopher Weathers – Dribing While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License Number
Tisa Young – Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg county mugshots from Tuesday, February 28th.
*All are presumed innocent until guilty.